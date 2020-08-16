analysis:-harris-pick-is-a-hit-with-voters

(CNN) The number one rule is “do no harm” when a presidential candidate selects his or her vice presidential nominee.

By that metric, new polls out Sunday suggest former Vice President Joe Biden has made a successful vice presidential pick in California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Harris right now is one of the most popular active politicians in the country. The most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that 39% have a positive rating of her compared to a 35% who have a negative view. She is currently the only candidate on either of the major tickets who have more voters saying they have a positive than negative view in this particular survey.

The NBC/Wall Street Journal poll mirrors a Fox News poll out earlier this week in which more voters gave Harris a favorable than unfavorable view.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll similarly indicates that Americans approve of Biden selecting Harris. In that poll, 54% of Americans approve of the Harris selection and 29% disapprove. Perhaps most importantly, Democrats overwhelmingly approve of the pick (by an 86% to 8% margin) as do independents (52% to 29%).