analysis:-kamala-harris-defines-her-role

Introducing herself as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and someone who embodies the values of a new more inclusive America, Harris — who became the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party’s vice presidential nomination — wove together her story. She talked of her upbringing, her decision to become a prosecutor, her career focus on righting injustices and how it informed her approach to the heaviness of this moment, as the nation tries to find its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and an economic collapse while at the same time dealing with the systematic racism that is so ingrained in American culture.

After a nod to the pioneering women who paved the way for her historic moment, Harris spoke poignantly of her own mother, who she said taught her and her sister Maya to “be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people” and to believe that “the fight for justice is a shared responsibility.” It was those values that led her to become a prosecutor who would try to reform the criminal justice system from within, and later a US senator.

During every step of her career, Harris said she has been guided by the words she spoke as a prosecutor “from the first time I stood in a courtroom: Kamala Harris, For the People.”

She noted her work on behalf of children and survivors of sexual assault, and recounted the predators she targeted both as a prosecutor and California’s attorney general, including transnational gangs and the nation’s largest banks in the wake of the 2008 recession.