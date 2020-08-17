analysis:-kasich-at-dnc-won’t-change-minds

(CNN) The speech Monday night by former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich is already drawing massive amounts of attention. A dyed-in-the-wool Republican who is turning from President Donald Trump to support former Vice President Joe Biden! Kasich is speaking truth to power!

Except, well, in terms of actual voters who might be persuaded by Kasich’s speech, it’s likely to not have much of an impact at all.

This whole Republican-speaking-at-a-Democratic convention (and vice versa) isn’t a new thing.

In 2004, Georgia Sen. Zell Miller, a Democrat, spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of a second term for President George W. Bush.

In 2008, Joe Lieberman, who had been the Democratic vice presidential nominee eight years prior, delivered a speech at the RNC for his friend John McCain.