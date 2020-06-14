Analysis: President Trump's tweet urging supporters to leave Comast is "an abuse of power."

For the most part, people just shrugged. Comcast executives barely blinked. The company did not bother to comment. And Google's searches for "Comcast customer service" were lower than in recent days.

Still, the president's letter was another example of his years-long effort to punish media companies for news coverage he doesn't like.

In June 2019, he proposed a boycott of CNN's parent company AT&T. The company's shares rose on the day of its tweet.

Trump's provocations rarely receive much attention, even on Twitter, his preferred platform.

Saturday's anti-Comcast post received fewer than 10,000 retweets in 10 hours. On Facebook, where it was republished, it received fewer than 7,500 comments. One of the most reactive comments read: "You spend too much time on social media."

Interestingly, his post was a reaction to a three year tweet by former Arkansas Governor and Fox News commentator Mike Huckabee, who wrote in 2017 that the mob has "better service than Comcast".

"They sure shot you, but it's over and they don't charge you for the bullet," Huckabee said.

It was unclear how the old tweet suddenly caught the President's attention. But he wrote in response: "Concast is known for its terrible service. On top of that, they provide FAKE NEWS on MSDNC and @NBCNews. Drop them off and go to a good provider!"

So he linked his disapproval of Comcast's news division with his suggestion to "abandon them."

While the public appears to be used to the president's use of his platform to denigrate American companies, it is an abuse of power, however, said Norman Eisen, who worked at the Obama White House as special assistant to the president for ethics and government reform. Eisen is now a principal investigator in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

"It is an abuse of power for an American president to use the incredible authority of the Oval Office to attack an American company," Eisen said Saturday. "It is even worse because here he is retaliating against the exercise of constitutional rights protected by the First Amendment."

Eisen worked with Democrats during the impeachment investigation last winter, serving as special adviser to the House Judiciary Committee.

"In the indictment and trial, we noted the President's propensity to abuse his power for purely personal and political purposes, and warned that it would continue," he said. "This tweet is proof of both. History teaches us where it can lead when leaders send signals like this."