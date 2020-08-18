analysis:-the-death-of-the-presidential-caucus

(CNN) Before the Democratic National Convention’s official program even began on Monday night, a major change in the way the party selects its nominee was floated — a proposal that would end the caucus process, perhaps forever.

“I think by 2024 we ought to have everyone being a primary state,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told The Associated Press, adding: “I want everyone to participate, and having a state-run primary is the best way to accomplish that.”

(Quick primer: A primary is where you go into a polling place, cast your vote and leave. A caucus involves gathering in a room, grouping yourselves by preferred candidate and then trying to woo people backing other candidates to your side. It’s a much longer process.)

While Perez’s comments mark the most public acknowledgment of the likely death of caucuses in picking future Democratic presidential nominees, the writing has been on the wall since early February. February 3, to be exact.

That was the day of this year’s Iowa caucuses, a vote that turned into an absolute debacle, as the state Democratic Party was unable to report a single vote for 24 hours due to “inconsistencies” in the tally. (Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg eventually edged out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to win in Iowa.)