analysis:-the-riskiest-thing-about-the-post-office-freak-out

These arguments can’t just be made for effect or they’ll lose their power. If you allege the USPS is being sabotaged, and you make people nervous their votes aren’t going to be counted in time, and you say authoritarianism is taking root, and then people wonder whether the entire system is broken, and Trump still wins… what then?

On the other hand, if you believe there’s evidence the democratic system is at stake and you don’t do everything you can to make people understand that, it might be even worse.

Cleanup at the Post Office. The efforts by Louis DeJoy and the USPS to make Americans confident the mail-in vote is safe — rolling back cost-cutting changes and appearing before Congress — done now that he’s working with a PR firm, will undercut the idea that the USPS is being sabotaged.

From CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Jessica Schneider and Paul Murphy: Perhaps the most public-facing postmaster general since Benjamin Franklin, DeJoy is also considering capitalizing on his newfound spotlight by doing local television interviews to assuage voters over fears their mail-in ballots will not be safe with the US Postal Service, a source told CNN.