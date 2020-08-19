analysis:-the-senate-dropped-a-massive-russia-bombshell,-and-most-people-missed-it

(CNN) On Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee dropped a bombshell about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — and its ongoing efforts to disrupt the 2020 contest as well.

And most people just sort of shrugged.

Maybe that reaction was because the country is still in the midst of a fight against the coronavirus. Or that the focus of the political world is on the virtual Democratic National Convention. Or that people are just plain sick of all the back-and-forth on the Russia story.

Whatever the reason, the public’s reaction (or lack thereof) was entirely out of step with the details that were contained in the fifth (and final) release of the Intelligence Committee’s report. What was in those documents was deeply damning for President Donald Trump — and his attempts to dismiss the entire investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 campaign as a hoax.

Consider what we learned on Tuesday (with help from CNN’s Russia expert Marshall Cohen):