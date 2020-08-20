analysis:-the-white-house-has-stopped-even-pretending-trump-won’t-contest-the-election-results

(CNN) Here’s an exchange between White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and a reporter during the daily press briefing on Wednesday afternoon:

Reporter: “Is the President saying if he doesn’t win this election that he will not accept the results unless he wins?”

McEnany: “The President has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath.”

So I guess the subtle hinting that President Donald Trump reserves the right to take issue with a result in which he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden is pretty much over, then?

McEnany’s response is as clear as a day: If Trump loses, don’t expect him to concede or admit he lost.