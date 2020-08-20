analysis:-this-is-one-of-the-most-dangerous-things-donald-trump-has-done-as-president

(CNN) On Wednesday, President Donald Trump did something incredibly dangerous.

Asked by a reporter about QAnon, a conspiracy group that has been labeled a potential domestic terrorism threat by the FBI, Trump said this:

“Well, I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement. I have heard that it is gaining in popularity and from what I hear it’s — these are people that — they watch the streets of Portland — when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months, but this was starting even four years ago when I came here. Almost four years, can you believe it?

“These are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland, and places like Chicago, and New York and other cities and states. And I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don’t like seeing it.”

Trump’s comments come just days after he tweeted praise of Laura Loomer, a far-right extremist who has proudly embraced being called an “Islamophobe,” for her victory in a Republican primary in Florida’s 21st district. And just a week after Trump lauded — again via Twitter — a runoff win by Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia’s 14th district. Greene has been openly supportive of QAnon — and has, among, other things, warned of an “Islamic invasion” in the wake of the 2018 election.