analysis:-trump-may-trash-the-usps-but-he-still-needs-the-mail

(CNN)Trump’s image is appearing on some voter mail. Voters in North Carolina have received absentee ballot request forms in the mail from the state GOP with Trump’s face on them. Look here.
Remember when they mailed a postcard to every American with “President Trump’s coronavirus guidelines for America” and it cost the USPS $28 million? That was in March.
The two things are not related, of course. The North Carolina mailer was sent out by the Republican Party. And the CDC’s mailer was federal mail. But it’s clear the mail still has power and allies of the President realize that.
Franking 101 — The ability to send mail for free has been a much-fought-over feature of US government. Did you know that members of Congress and senators, along with certain federal officers like the vice president (but not the president!), don’t have to pay postage for mail and can send it with their signatures? It’s called “franking” and there is an official Franking Commission housed in the House of Representatives. The Senate Ethics Committee has a whole section on it.
Nancy Pelosi has called lawmakers back to DC. They’ll return Saturday and plan to vote on a $25 billion USPS bailout. Not clear if they’ll use the opportunity to kick-start stimulus talks with the White House. We should see the bill Tuesday. It’s also likely to prohibit operational changes that slow mail.
Plus, the postmaster general will testify before the Oversight Committee next week. Trump was again tweeting Monday that mail-in voting is unsafe and would lead to a “rigged” election. This is his fever dream and an attempt to make people nervous about mail-in voting. There’s no evidence for it.
Calm down, everyone. While Trump says he doesn’t want to give the Postal Service money so they can spend it to speed ballots, the other top Republican in the country, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, isn’t as concerned:
“We’re going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected,” McConnell said during a news conference in Kentucky. “I don’t share the concern, the President’s concern … and, in fact, (Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin), in discussions with (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi), had already indicated the administration is prepared to spend up to $10 billion just to make sure the post office is on good terms going into the November election.”
55 cents for freedom, justice and the American way. Read this story from CNN Business about people buying stamps they won’t use and other merchandise from USPS, trying to prop up the Postal Service and American democracy.
I have so many questions. How does an online pillow salesman who has invested in an herbal therapeutic get inside the White House to bring it up? How does the President get excited about this thing, which does not have FDA approval? Oh, and the stuff that has Trump excited is derived from oleander, the beautiful but poisonous shrub.
Covid is now the #3 cause of death in the US this year. It didn’t exist last year, but this year it’s killed more Americans than anything but heart disease and cancer.
But the level of testing in the US has fallen, which means it will be harder to find and isolate cases. There is hope for a new saliva test that is inexpensive and quick, though.
Cool thing — Maeve Reston and CNN’s photo and video teams put together an interactive on how an impeached President, a pandemic and a moment of racial reckoning converged on this election year.