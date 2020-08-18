analysis:-trump-may-trash-the-usps-but-he-still-needs-the-mail

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

(CNN) Trump’s image is appearing on some voter mail. Voters in North Carolina have received absentee ballot request forms in the mail from the state GOP with Trump’s face on them. Look here.

Remember when they mailed a postcard to every American with “President Trump’s coronavirus guidelines for America” and it cost the USPS $28 million? That was in March.

The two things are not related, of course. The North Carolina mailer was sent out by the Republican Party. And the CDC’s mailer was federal mail. But it’s clear the mail still has power and allies of the President realize that.

Franking 101 — The ability to send mail for free has been a much-fought-over feature of US government. Did you know that members of Congress and senators, along with certain federal officers like the vice president (but not the president!), don’t have to pay postage for mail and can send it with their signatures? It’s called “franking” and there is an official Franking Commission housed in the House of Representatives. The Senate Ethics Committee has a whole section on it.

Nancy Pelosi has called lawmakers back to DC. They’ll return Saturday and plan to vote on a $25 billion USPS bailout. Not clear if they’ll use the opportunity to kick-start stimulus talks with the White House. We should see the bill Tuesday. It’s also likely to prohibit operational changes that slow mail.