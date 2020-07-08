Analysis: Tucker Carlson's attempt to defame Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost legs in the Iraq war, crosses the line







The highest-rated host on the highest-rated cable news channel in the country again attempted to defame a double-amputed US Army veteran as an anti-American fan on Tuesday. in a reprehensible monologue Tucker Carlson claimed from his position on Fox News that Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth actually "despises" the United States. Carlson blatantly called Duckworth a "coward", a "fraud" and an "insensitive hack", among other things.

For those unfamiliar with Duckworth, here is a brief history of her service: She was awarded the Purple Heart after losing her legs in 2004 when an RPG hit the helicopter she was co-piloting during the Iraq War. He retired from the Illinois Army National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and went on to serve as assistant secretary to the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Obama administration. When she was elected to the US Senate in 2016, she became the first woman with a double amputee to serve in the chamber.

That's the person Carlson, who never served in the military, considered a "coward" on his show Tuesday night. He is the one who tried to convince viewers that he supposedly has enormous disdain for the country. As Duckworth tweeted Monday night in response to Carlson's initial attacks, "@TuckerCarlson wants to walk a mile on my legs and then tell me if I love the United States or not?"

It is important to remember that these cruel Carlson attacks stem from Duckworth saying during a CNN appearance that there should be a "national dialogue" about removing monuments to founding fathers, such as George Washington, who owned slaves. That's what sparked Carlson's anger.

Ironically, Carlson himself appears in favor of having that dialogue. In fact, she wanted to have him with Duckworth on her show. Carlson said he invited Duckworth on his show Tuesday night to discuss the removal of monuments, but that his office asked him to apologize for questioning the senator's patriotism before considering the invitation. And who could blame Duckworth's office for making such a request? Carlson's attacks on the United States Senator, his literal questioning of his patriotism, must be considered off-limits by the most reasonable standards of public decency. It is certainly fair to passionately disagree with Duckworth's political positions. But anoint her as someone who hates the country for which she sacrificed so much? That crosses a very clear line. No Comments From Fox I reached out to a Fox News spokesperson to see if the network agreed that its best-rated primetime host slandered Duckworth's reputation. Offering a political opinion is one thing; Discrediting an American senator who lost two legs for her country as someone who hates America is something else entirely. So does Fox News approve of this rhetoric? The spokesman did not respond … >> Reminder: My Pillow is supporting the Carlson program. Like Stelter he pointed Mike Lindell's firm is advertising on the Carlson show "almost 10 times more than the next biggest brand by spend," according to iSpot.tv. Top advertisers have abandoned their show over the years …





