analysis:-what-cardi-b’s-interview-with-joe-biden-tells-us-about-joe-biden

Washington (CNN) “I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity — we are just asking for equality.”

But what was perhaps most illuminating about the conversation was what it might have revealed: that Biden doesn’t intend to rely purely on his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, for the campaign’s voter outreach efforts.

He may well be an active participant in that work.

The former vice president’s team seems keenly aware that having Harris on the ticket matters not only because of her representational value but also because of the role that she can play in boosting voter outreach and turnout, specifically when it comes to Black voters.