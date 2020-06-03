Analysis: What Corporate America Must Do to Help Lift Black America

Tweeting support for black rights is a good gesture, but there are far more effective actions that companies that take this fight seriously can take.

Many black business owners urgently need bailouts right now.

Coronavirus closures and social distancing mandates have devastated Black businessmen across the country. Black businesses that were burned down and destroyed During the riots in recent days things have gotten worse for some.

entrepreneurs believe that their Businesses will not survive more than six months without some form of aid funding. recent study Commissioned by the social justice advocacy group Color of Change found that 39% of black Americansentrepreneurs believe that theirBusinesses will not survive more than six months without some form of aid funding.

Black business owners have fought get approved for Paycheck Protection Program loans administered through larger commercial banks. Business leaders like it Magic Johnson and Sean "Diddy" Combs have pledged financial and administrative support to help ensure that a generation of black-owned hairdressers, beauty salons, service providers, and restaurants does not disappear.

NBA board chairman Kenneth Kelly says corporations that want to help black companies should consider adding them to the company's supply chains or working with minority banking institutions like the ones he supports that have a better history of financing minority clients.

"We have a greater affinity for considering the entirety of that customer rather than just the numbers on a piece of paper," Kelly told CNN Business.

2. Increase black home ownership

Corporations that want to help reduce racial wealth gap between black and white America should consider donating to the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. Commercial group real estate agents specialize in helping African Americans buy property, selling 20,000 homes to black buyers in 2019 alone, a spokesperson said.

a NAREB President Donnell Williams said companies that want to end systemic racism should consider contributing to " Home then the car "program aimed at black Millennials whose economic struggles and changes in consumer behavior have fueled record decline in black home ownership.

The home ownership rate for young black adults plummeted from 23.1% in 2000 to just 13.4% in 2015, according to a Urban institute study . A Analysis 2019 by the consumer advocacy group at the Center for Responsible Loans found that black Millennials have more student loan debt on average than their white counterparts and also disproportionately injured by the Great Recession of 2008. Also, NAREB says that many black Millennials who can afford to buy homes choose not to, although it is a essential part generational wealth generation for most Americans.

"There are 1.7 million black Millennials in the United States who make more than $ 100,000 a year who are not homeowners," Williams told CNN Business by email.

3. Support unions

Organized labor advocates say companies that want to end institutional racism can start by supporting black workers who want to form unions and increase union rights.

African Americans make up a disproportionate number of workers in non-union business sectors, such as home health aid and fast food industries

African Americans are 13.4% of the US population. USA but they also constitute 26.5% of the Amazon workforce, which has no union.

4. Increase the remuneration of essential workers.

If essential workers are so … essential, why aren't they paid more?

Black Americans make up 17% of America's essential workforce, according to a report by the Center for Economic Policy Research released in April. The national average salary for essential workers is approximately $ 32,000 , about 18% lower than the average salary for all occupations, according to a recent study by Business.org. Approximately 19% of African Americans live near or below the poverty line, according to the latest available data. US Census Data USA

Companies like Kroger , Target and Amazon have recently weighed the termination of their temporary "hero pay" salary increases for front-line employees even though the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. Henry says these companies should make their Covid-19 salary increases permanent if they want to help more black Americans.

"The permanent payment of risks is a good first step to achieve policies that ensure that corporations support the communities in which they operate," he said.

5. Hire and promote more black executives

Top companies must do a better job of recruiting and retaining black leaders. A recently released Stanford Graduate School of Business C-suite diversity report On the Fortune 100, companies found that black professionals represented only 3% of CEOs, 1% of CFOs, and 3% of division leaders in 2020

Hiring more black executives is crucial for companies that want their leaders to better reflect the communities they serve. Black leaders also serve as aspirational figures for generations following in their footsteps.

Former EEOC President Cari Domínguez told CNN that corporate business leaders should add more black Americans to their executive talent projects.

"I see companies asking for a diverse list of candidates, but not saying [what percentage] should it be made up of people of color," said Domínguez.

Kelly, chairman of the board of the National Bankers Association, said sincere companies about fighting systemic racism must make persistent commitments even when the problem is not national news.

"It should be a value system that incorporates and not a time element that they use to check a box," he said.