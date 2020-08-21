analysis:-why,-exactly,-did-nancy-pelosi-endorse-joe-kennedy-iii?

(Newsdio) Speakers of the House don’t usually wade in competitive primaries unless they absolutely have to. As in, a family member is running or one of the two potential nominees would be such an outright disaster that it could cost the party a seat.

Which is why Nancy Pelosi’s (California) decision to endorse Rep. Joe Kennedy III in his contested primary against Sen. Ed Markey is so, so interesting.

“Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today. That is why I’m proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate,” Pelosi said in an endorsement video released by Kennedy’s campaign Thursday. “Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy’s courage and leadership in the Senate to fight for the change we need.”

Which, uh, OK. But Pelosi’s statement doesn’t clear up the “why” behind her decision. Why endorse against not just a sitting US senator, but one who is beloved among Pelosi’s base on the liberal left? After all, Markey has endorsements from liberal superstars like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.