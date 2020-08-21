analysis:-why,-exactly,-did-nancy-pelosi-endorse-joe-kennedy-iii?

(Newsdio)Speakers of the House don’t usually wade in competitive primaries unless they absolutely have to. As in, a family member is running or one of the two potential nominees would be such an outright disaster that it could cost the party a seat.
Which is why Nancy Pelosi’s (California) decision to endorse Rep. Joe Kennedy III in his contested primary against Sen. Ed Markey is so, so interesting.
“Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today. That is why I’m proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate,” Pelosi said in an endorsement video released by Kennedy’s campaign Thursday. “Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy’s courage and leadership in the Senate to fight for the change we need.”
Which, uh, OK. But Pelosi’s statement doesn’t clear up the “why” behind her decision. Why endorse against not just a sitting US senator, but one who is beloved among Pelosi’s base on the liberal left? After all, Markey has endorsements from liberal superstars like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez, who has occasionally clashed with Pelosi since coming to Congress in 2019, poked the speaker on Twitter for the Kennedy endorsement, noting that the California Democrat (and the party’s campaign committee) have not taken kindly to her endorsements of liberal challengers against moderate incumbents.
“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez soon after the news of Pelosi’s endorsement broke. “So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs?”
Now, Pelosi is a very, very smart politician. She knew that endorsing Kennedy over Markey with less than two weeks before the two square off in a September 1 primary would draw a lot of heat to her — and most of it from liberals who have rallied to Markey’s cause in the race.
And yet, she did it anyway. Which brings me back to the central question: Why?
There’s some hint of the answer in what an aide for Pelosi told Newsdio. Here it is:
“A Pelosi aide told Newsdio that Kennedy did not ask for the endorsement, but that the speaker felt compelled as a result of the congressman’s work during the 2018 election cycle that played a key role in Democrats’ efforts to take back the House.”
Remember that early in the 2018 midterm election cycle, Kennedy was named by Pelosi as a vice chairman of the party’s campaign committee — thanks in large part to his ability to raise oodles of money from national Democratic donors by dint of his famous last name. (His grandfather is the late New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; his father, Joe Kennedy II, held a congressional seat in Massachusetts for more than a decade.)
In that role, Kennedy reportedly raised more than $5 million for aspiring Democratic candidates — part of a broader effort that led to Democrats retaking the House majority in November 2018.
There’s no question that Pelosi feels loyalty to Kennedy for the help he lent — with his name and his travel schedule — during the 2018 campaign. And it’s not entirely unreasonable to wonder if Kennedy mentioned at some point in that election cycle that he might consider challenging Markey in the 2020 primary, and could he depend on Pelosi’s endorsement if he did? Back in September 2019, the Boston Globe wrote this headline, after all: “Good will with Democrats nationwide could help Joe Kennedy III in clash with Ed Markey.”
What else would explain Pelosi’s willingness to take on this fight, one that without doubt diminishes her in the eyes of some liberals, likely in and out of Congress? There’s no major difference policy-wise between Kennedy and Markey — a fact that even Kennedy broadly admits, choosing instead to focus on him being a much younger candidate (Kennedy is 39, Markey is 74) who would take a more aggressive approach to representing the state in the Senate.
Aside from Pelosi having agreed to help Kennedy in his next political steps back in 2018, it’s hard to understand why she would purposely incur the wrath of an important part of her party.
And in politics, the obvious answer is usually the right one.