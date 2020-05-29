In a recent open forum, some financial analysts discussed the possibility of Disney canceling the theatrical release of its upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated classic. Mulan.

A Wall Street veteran named Michael Nathanson, who has invested quite a bit of money in Mouse House over the years, believed it made more sense for Disney to launch his long-awaited store pole on his newly launched streaming service. He argued that the decision to switch to a VOD release plan would not only allow more people to enjoy the movie, but would also give Disney + a strategic advantage over its competitors.

Disney originally planned to take out Mulan in March, but has since delayed the release of the film until July 24, a date they have refused to play with since then. However, whether the film will actually be released on this date depends on the state of the nation. Although several theaters, including AMC and Cinemark, plan to open on time, others, like Regal, have yet to announce plans to resume business as usual.



Even though Disney is pushing for a July launch, Nathanson is not so sure that his wish will come true. To meet the date, the analyst says, they would have to lay off four tons of employees to handle the marketing and distribution of the film, which is easier said than done. "I don't think it is a fact that Mulan will be released as we think," he concluded.

Yes Mulan however, as it may go as planned, the project could end up becoming "a fucking home run." Assuming the movie can draw as many viewers as some of the other live-action adaptations the studio has released in recent years, it could certainly provide significant financial relief for Disney in these times of crisis.