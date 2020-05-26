Ancient board game shows that table fun has been around for centuries

Archeologists at the University of Bergen Museum found the remains of an ancient board game in an early Iron Age tomb, proving that people have been having fun outside of chess for centuries. This new find joins a long list of ancient board games discovered around the world in countries like Russia, Egypt, and Scotland. It is further evidence that people have been finding ways to have fun for time immemorial, and games have always been a great option.

When you think of ancient history, board games rarely come to mind. Instead, modern people generally imagine ancient battles with swords and chariots, or famous and enduring works of art. When visiting a history museum, one would be lucky enough to find the remnants of ancient everyday life rather than the more attractive tastes of ancient Egyptian sarcophagi and rooms filled with classical art. But these best-known artifacts are not the only things archaeologists have discovered from the ancient world. Numerous ancient civilizations have made board games, and they probably enjoyed them with as much excitement as the players in Dungeons and Dragons to do today.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Dungeons and Dragons that once contained Cthulhu's copyrighted content

The latest find of the ancient board game comes from a small cairn at Ytre Fosse in western Norway, shared in an informative video posted by Fornminne Vern. A team from the University of Bergen Museum excavated the cairn last month and identified it as an Iron Age cremation patch. Along with 3 ceramic pots, the team found 18 disc-shaped game pieces and a four-sided dice, all made of bone. These pieces date back more than 1,700 years. The dice, unlike conventional six-sided dice that modern gamers are familiar with, is shaped like a long, thin rod, probably literally rolled onto the table when used.





The team compared these findings to a similar excavation in Denmark, where a full game board was discovered, in addition to dice similar to those found at Ytre Fosse. These games were probably inspired by the ancient Roman game Ludus latruncolorum (or "game of checkers of colors") and probably inspired the best-known game of the Viking era Hnefatafl. Hopefully this dig will lead to a deeper and more in-depth history of dice-based board game development.

As rare as an ancient board game is, they must be treasured just as much as ancient Egyptian statues and medieval armor. Thousands of years separate modern people from our ancient ancestors, and that division can never truly be crossed. However, the existence and study of these board games shows that no matter how far people are from their shared past, there are many concrete things that we will always have in common. Ancient people gathered around the table and played board games for fun as we do today, and it is an exciting reminder of the very deep roots of humanity.

Next: How To Better Play Online Table Dungeons & Dragons

Source: Fornminne Vern





PlayStation Plus makes Call of Duty WWII free starting tomorrow