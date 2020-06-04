Ancient DNA could reveal complete stories about the Dead Sea Scrolls

The Dead Sea Scrolls are made up of tens of thousands of manuscript fragments, mostly made of parchment or animal skin. Now scientists are analyzing small footprints of ancient DNA in these fragments to reconstruct the history of the first text.

In the 1940s, the first of the dead sea scrolls, dating back 2,000 years, were found in a cave near the Qumran archaeological site in the West Bank, on the northwest coast of the Dead Sea, Live Science previously reported. Since then, fragments of the scrolls have been found scattered in 11 caves near Qumran and a couple of other sites in the Judean desert. Others have still been found in the collection of antique dealers.

Archaeologists currently have more than 25,000 of these fragments, which once formed a series of 1,000 ancient manuscripts. The scrolls include early copies of the Hebrew Bible, calendars, astronomical texts, and community rules, and even contained information on the location of the buried treasure, Live Science previously reported. Since researchers first discovered these fragments, they have been trying to put them together to understand the full story of the scrolls.

In the past, scientists mainly did this by trying to put the pieces together like a puzzle, according to a statement. But because most of the fragments are made from parchment (a sliver of them is made from other materials like papyrus), the researchers decided to put them together using an invisible marker – the ancient DNA of the animals they are made from.

In the 1990s, researchers demonstrated that they could take small fragments of ancient animal DNA from the scrolls and amplify them in the laboratory using a method called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). But this research was done before the complete genomes of animals were known, before the invention of deep sequencing technologies, and before the scientific community learned how to deal with ancient DNA to prevent contamination, said the lead author. Oded Rechavi, molecule biologist at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Now with deep sequencing technology, technology that reveals the specific sequence of four chemical components that make up an organism's DNA, readily available, it is possible to create a "fingerprint" for creatures whose animal skins formed the scrolls.

For the new study, Rechavi and his team spent years analyzing ancient DNA from 26 different fragments.

But "we can't just take a fragment and grind it," Rechavi told Live Science. To obtain a DNA sample without damaging the scrolls, the researchers scraped some "parchment powder" off the unwritten side of the fragments. Using PCR, they amplified this DNA to detectable levels and then passed it through DNA sequencing machines.

They found that these samples contained both modern DNA, left by modern humans handling the scrolls, and fragmented ancient DNA from animals. They then compared these short sequences with the genomes of 10 animal species and found that most of these fragments were made from sheepskin.

"It is surprising that enough DNA can be extracted from the 2000-year-old scrolls," Rechavi said in an email. "Not only are they old and contaminated, they have also been processed (to make parchment), which is very damaging to DNA."

Those don't go together

But just as the pieces are difficult to assemble because they are fragmented, so is the DNA. "Since the DNA is fragmented and contaminated, it is generally very difficult" to know if the DNA belongs to one sheep versus another, Rechavi said. "We have to use multiple different and complementary analyzes to say with confidence whether two pieces go together or not."

In some cases, it is clearer than in others, he added. They discovered that two fragments of the scrolls that contained the text of Jeremiah's prophetic book were made of cowhide. Before these findings, one of these fragments was thought to fit with another from the book of Jeremiah made of sheepskin.

The fact that it would be difficult to raise cows in the Judean desert and the text found on these pieces was very different, probably means that the cow fragments were processed elsewhere and then taken to the Qumran caves, according to investigators.

"We cannot say exactly where the foreign scrolls originated, but we can say, due to DNA analysis, that it was somewhere outside the Judean desert," Rechavi said. That probably means the Jews were "open" to reading different versions of the same biblical book that was circulating at the time, he said. That probably also means that "they were more concerned with the interpretation of the text than with the exact wording."

They also discovered that some of the fragments believed to have come from the Qumran Caves may have come from elsewhere. For example, copies of an unbiblical text called The Sacrifice Songs of the Sabbath were important for understanding the story and thinking back then. The new analysis revealed that the copies found in the Qumran caves are genetically different (they come from different sheep) from those found at the Masada site. It was unclear if people brought these scrolls to Masada after the fall of Qumran in 68 C.E. or if it was written elsewhere and the work was popular in a larger area than Qumran, according to the study.

These distinct genetic patterns suggest that Qumran's culture and thought processes may have been more widespread than previously thought. "This is very important because most of what we know about the period in this area … follows from what was found in Qumran, and we did not know before whether the culture of the Qumran sect represents culture elsewhere. "Through ancient Judea, Rechavi said.

Now the team hopes to study ancient DNA on even more of the scrolls, at least those that can take samples. "There are 25,000 snippets and we were only able to test a few," Rechavi said. "There is still a lot of work to do."

The findings were published today (June 2) in the journal. Cell.

