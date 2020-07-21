Ancient Greek temples had disability ramps, new study reveals

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Ancient Greek temples, some around 2,500 years old, were built with ramps for the disabled to improve visitor access, a new study revealed.

Archaeologists from California State University re-examined the placement and design of ramps in various Greek buildings, and concluded that they were installed to improve access for disabled premises.

The findings would make these the first known evidence of ancient societies adapting their structures for disabled people, further illustrating the sophisticated admiration for architectural design in ancient Greece.

Access ramps were particularly common in healing sanctuaries, where many people with reduced mobility sought help from the healing god Asclepius, the researchers found.

According to experts, some buildings from before the 4th century BC. C. were probably built with disabled access in mind.

The Sanctuary of Asclepius at Epidaurus, for example, one of the most important healing sanctuaries in Ancient Greece, had 11 stone ramps installed in nine structures during renovations that began in 370 BC. C., they said, in a study published in the Antiquity magazine on Tuesday.

A reconstruction of tholos from the 4th century BC. C. in the Sanctuary of Asklepios in Epidaurus. Credit: J. Goodinson / Antiquity Publications Ltd / California State University

"Archaeologists have long known about the ramps in ancient Greek temples, but have routinely ignored them in their discussions of Greek architecture," study lead author Debby Sneed said in a press release.

"The most likely reason why ancient Greek architects built ramps was to make the sites accessible to visitors with reduced mobility," he said.

Many visitors to healing sanctuaries are already known to have mobility problems. In a sanctuary in Corinth, many dedications to the god Asclepius depict legs and feet, suggesting that people requested healing of their limbs, the researchers said.

Archaeological evidence shows that disability was common, the authors added, noting that 60% of individuals excavated from a classic-era cemetery at the Amphipolis site had osteoarthritis.

The impressive architectural innovation of approximately 25 centuries ago also highlights the lack of access for the disabled in many places today.

Cities around the world have struggled to improve access for people with disabilities. A UK national travel survey found that adults with mobility difficulties made 39% fewer trips than non-disabled adults in 2017.