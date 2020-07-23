Ancient Roman artifacts discovered by the police in a Spanish seafood store

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Authorities inspecting a seafood store in Spain have uncovered a collection of ancient Roman containers, called amphoras, some of which may have been created in the 1st century and recovered from shipwrecks on the Mediterranean coast.

A total of 13 Roman amphoras were found, along with an 18th century metal anchor.

They were discovered by officers caught during a routine check of the storage and marketing of frozen fish products at the Alicante store, and the store owners are now under investigation for violating the laws on the possession of historical artifacts.

Police officers found an ancient Roman amphora while conducting a routine inspection of a seafood store in Alicante, Spain. Credit: Spanish Civil Guard

"Officers observed several ceramic amphoras at various points in the facility, a metal anchor and a limestone plaque with an inscription that, at first glance, could be of considerable age," the Civil Guard said in a statement.

They brought the findings to the attention of the Spanish Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports, which determined that they were probably from the Roman Empire and could be dated back to the 1st century.

"In particular, one of them could be of great importance, due to its exclusivity," the statement said. The items were taken to the nearby Museo del Mar in Santa Pola, where experts confirmed the findings.

Most of them were oleic amphoras, which were used to transport oil to Rome, the Civil Guard said, while others were reportedly used to transport wine and fish sauces.

"The Civil Guard is now investigating the owner of the establishment and his son as alleged perpetrators of a crime against historical heritage," and another covering the "possession of objects knowing their dubious or illegal origin," the statement said.

Officials said they believe the items came from shipwrecks and would be protected by estate law if they had been found on the Mediterranean coast.