Ancient Roman artifacts found in seafood store

Police officers found an ancient Roman amphora while doing a routine inspection of a seafood shop in Alicante, Spain.

Police officers found an ancient Roman amphora while doing a routine inspection of a seafood shop in Alicante, Spain.

During a routine inspection in a seafood store, authorities in Spain discovered 13 Roman amphorae that could date back to the first century.

During a routine inspection in a seafood store, authorities in Spain discovered 13 Roman amphorae that could date back to the first century.

