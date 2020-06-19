Ancient whale bones unearthed underneath the Edinburgh construction site

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


Two very large ancient whale bones were unearthed underneath a construction site in Edinburgh.

The fin bones of a large male sperm whale were buried under the ground between a post office and a junkyard on Constitution Street in Leith, according to The Scotsman.

The document reports that experts from the National Museum of Scotland identified the bones, which were located during a four-month construction excavation in the area that had been stopped due to the new coronavirus.

THE DNA OF THE OLD IRISH TOMB INDICATES REAL INCOME, THE STUDY FINDS

This whale bone recovered from the Edinburgh tramway construction site could be up to 800 years old. (Edinburgh Trams / Guard Archeology)

This whale bone recovered from the Edinburgh tramway construction site could be up to 800 years old. (Edinburgh Trams / Guard Archeology)
(Edinburgh Trams / Guard Archeology)

AS COVID-19 CASES SPEAKS IN PARTS OF THE UNITED STATES, THE APPLE CLOSES NEW WAREHOUSES

The bones may reportedly have been returned as a "trophy" from a whaling expedition that left the port many years ago. They are believed to be from a whale up to 800 years old, reports The Scotsman.

Scientists will conduct carbon dating tests to determine the age of the whale bones.

The remains of a large stone wall were also found by the workers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here