Ancient whale bones unearthed underneath the Edinburgh construction site

Two very large ancient whale bones were unearthed underneath a construction site in Edinburgh.

The fin bones of a large male sperm whale were buried under the ground between a post office and a junkyard on Constitution Street in Leith, according to The Scotsman.

The document reports that experts from the National Museum of Scotland identified the bones, which were located during a four-month construction excavation in the area that had been stopped due to the new coronavirus.

The bones may reportedly have been returned as a "trophy" from a whaling expedition that left the port many years ago. They are believed to be from a whale up to 800 years old, reports The Scotsman.

Scientists will conduct carbon dating tests to determine the age of the whale bones.

The remains of a large stone wall were also found by the workers.