When Sex And The City first came out, it was a phenomenon. A show about four friends living in Manhattan and dating? And it’s based on a book written by Candace Bushnell? And not only is the show good but the movie was great too! And now, after all these years of waiting, we have finally been given a sequel to one of our favorite shows ever!

What will the series bring?

The series will follow how Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte juggle their life, family, and friendship in their 30’s. We will see how these ladies will face their family, and friendship problems as they reach their 50’s. We can’t wait to see what hijinks they get into this time around!

Why you should watch Just Like That?

The series is very humorous and interesting. How Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte carry out their life is fun to watch. The series is a must-watch if you’re looking for a good laugh. And just like that, we finally have a new Sex and the City movie coming out! The series has been sorely missed, so it’s great news that we’ll get to see our favorite characters back on screen again soon. This time around, they’ll be in their 30s – 50s, so there’s sure to be plenty of drama to us entertained.

How many episodes are there in And Just Like That?

The series has a total of 10 episodes. The first episode was released on December 9, 2021. Since only five episodes have been released, their names are only mentioned. The other five episodes will be announced soon. Check it out!

Episode 1- “Hello It’s Me”

Episode 2- “Little Black Dress”

Episode 3- “When in Rome…”

Episode 4- “Some of My Best Friends”

Episode 5- “Tragically Hip”

Stay connected to know what these ladies are going to witness in the coming episodes. You’re going to love this season.

Who are in And Just Like That?

We don’t want to give away too much but we will say that there are some great cameos from old characters as well as new ones. And you know it’s going to be good when so much is involved!

The series has been created by Darren Star. Many characters will be reprising their roles here of whom we will see:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

You will be seeing two newcomers this season. They are Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel.

What is the cast saying about And Just Like That?

Darren Star, the creator says, “It’s a joy to be back in the company of these characters who mean so much to me and to see them again. And as for the question, everyone will be asking: Yes, there will be sex.” Sarah Jessica Parker says, “It felt like coming home. It was great. We laughed a lot. We cried a lot. We had a really good time.” Cynthia Nixon says, “I think we all feel very attached to these characters and I think it would have been hard not to do more episodes.” Kristin Davis says, “We all missed each other terribly when we finished filming the movie so it was really nice to come back together again.”

How have critics responded to And Just Like That series?

The review website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 58% approval rating with an average rating of 5.60/10 based on 60 critic reviews. Metacritic, gave a score of 55 out of 100 based on 32 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”. Deadline Hollywood commented that “far too many 2021 cultural touchstones and new characters are awkwardly parachuted into [the show] … as if to check a box”.