And We Go Green is the documentary that deserves Formula E

Formula E may have gotten off to a rocky start, with some less-than-stellar racing during its first two seasons, but it has now become one of the most exciting open-wheel racing series, and it's the only one that's fully electric. That was enough to get people like Fisher Stevens and Leonardo DiCaprio interested in making a documentary about it.

And We Go Green is that documentary, and it will be released on Hulu on Thursday, June 4. Just watching the trailer is enough to make all the racing nerds around the Roadshow water cooler suck in their mouths, and you can bet being glued to our couches (not that there are many options anyway) to watch it when it falls.

The documentary focuses on the 2017/2018 Formula E season and features interviews with people like Jean-Éric Vergne, Nelson Piquet Jr., Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and André Lotterer. However, don't worry; Not all are talking heads. The document also features all the fierce (albeit almost silent) races you would expect.

Check out the trailer here and let us know what you think in the comments.

