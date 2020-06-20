Anderson, Indiana officers on license for use of choke days after neck restraint ban

In a joint statement, Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown said they were "disturbed" by the arrest video posted on social media and that "they will not tolerate the use of improper force."
Broderick and Brown announced this week that Officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely were placed on paid vacation. The move came after video emerged of the June 13 arrest of 21-year-old Spencer Nice in the city of Anderson, about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
A video showing part of Nice's arrest was posted on Facebook and Reynolds can be seen wrapping his right arm around the man's neck and bringing him to the ground. Gravely, his backup handcuffed the man in the Facebook video.
Attempts to contact Reynolds and Gravely for comment were unsuccessful.
"While we want to fairly review all the evidence, we are upset by what is shown in the video," the statement said. "We will act promptly in such cases and take appropriate measures for such violations."
Officers will remain on leave pending an investigation.
Reynolds had responded "to the sound of what he believed to be gunshots" on the night of June 13, according to the statement.
A court affidavit said Reynolds saw Nice allegedly throw "an unknown black object in the air" against the side of a factory. Reynolds said Nice allegedly resisted an order to put her hands behind her back.
The affidavit says the officer placed his right hand around the "upper torso area of the man to perform a balance displacement takedown so that we could reduce the encounter as safely as possible."
Nice was charged with a misdemeanor of resistance to law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
The results of the investigation will be released to the Public Safety Board and Brown "will seek any appropriate disciplinary action," according to the statement from the mayor and the police chief.
On June 11, Broderick and Brown announced that the department was banning the use of stranglings, saying that the officers involved in Floyd's death "violated the fundamental rights and principles that all just and just Americans uphold."