Anderson, Indiana officers on license for use of choke days after neck restraint ban







In a joint statement, Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown said they were "disturbed" by the arrest video posted on social media and that "they will not tolerate the use of improper force."

The arrest occurred two days after the mayor and the police chief banned the use of stranglers after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Broderick and Brown announced this week that Officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely were placed on paid vacation. The move came after video emerged of the June 13 arrest of 21-year-old Spencer Nice in the city of Anderson, about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.