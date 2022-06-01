For the Star Wars fan who thought they were done with politics, think again! The new comic series, Andor and The Acolyte is bringing politics back to the Star Wars universe.

This series takes place shortly after the events of Episode IV: A New Hope, and follows the adventures of Andor and his ragtag group of rebels.

In this issue, we see them infiltrate an Imperial stronghold to extract a high-ranking rebel officer. It’s an action-packed issue that is sure to please Star Wars fans everywhere!

The storyline of the Star Wars: Andor

The Star Wars: Andor series is very engaging, and it’s great to see politics back in the Star Wars universe. I’m looking forward to more issues in this series! If you’re a Star Wars fan, or if you’re just looking for a great comic series to read, be sure to check out Andor and The Acolyte! You won’t be disappointed!

Names of the characters in the Star Wars: Andor

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Alex Ferns as Sgt. Kostek

Anton Valensi as Den

Adria Arjona

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Stellan Skarsgård

Denise Gough

Fiona Shaw

Kyle Solle

Alex Lawther as Rick

Harry Anton as Wandering Soldier

Robert Emms as Supervisor Jones

Karen Sampford as Vendor

Cairon Pearson as Town Resident

Leonardo Taiwo as Partisan 1

Marc Hockley as Prisoner

Max E McCabe as Prisoner

Carlos Damasceno as Prisioner

Andor’s first trailer has arrived, and the rebels have returned

The new series is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor, a rebel spy, and leader, in the Andor television show. This time, however, he’ll be joined by some high-profile costars. Genevieve O’Reilly will return as Mon Mothma, the Rebel Alliance’s leader, while Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona have been cast in undisclosed roles. The show will focus on the early days of the rebellion against the Empire, which means that politics will be a major theme.

What all you need to know about Star Wars: Andor?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, showrunner Stephen Schriber said that the series will explore “what it means to fight for something, and what it means to lose.” Star Wars has always been a political franchise. The original trilogy was about the fight against tyranny and the importance of democracy.

The prequel trilogy tackled issues like corruption and the misuse of power. And the newest trilogy has been criticized for its lack of political engagement. But with Andor, it seems like Star Wars is finally ready to get back to its roots. The series looks like it will be a return to form for the franchise, and I can’t wait to see what it has in store for us.

Andor Is Disney’s First Star Wars Show That Isn’t Relying on StageCraft

Andor is the first Star Wars show for Disney that doesn’t lean on stagecraft, and it’s all the better for it. Andor is a prequel series, which means it’s not beholden to the same constraints as The Mandalorian. It can take risks and explore new corners of the Star Wars universe without having to worry about canon or fan service. And that’s precisely what Andor does. The show is unafraid to tackle political themes, something that’s been largely absent from Star Wars in recent years.

The show’s central conflict revolves around Andor’s efforts to track down Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), a radical rebel leader who has gone off the grid. Andor and The Acolyte are bringing politics back to Star Wars, and it’s about time. The Star Wars universe is rich with potential for stories about the clash of ideologies, and I’m glad to see Andor exploring that territory.

As always, thanks for reading! What do you think of Andor and The Acolyte? Are you excited for more Star Wars comics?