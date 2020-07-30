Andrés Giménez of the Mets shown in first major league start

In a normal season, Andrés Giménez would spend his summer a few hundred kilometers north of Citi Field. If there weren't a roster of 30 players and a minor league campaign, you'd be preparing even more for the big leagues with Triple-A Syracuse, hoping to be worthy of a call.

Instead, due largely to the coronavirus pandemic, the team's third candidate is receiving training on the job with the Mets.

"It was all a big surprise," he said through a translator through Zoom.

On Wednesday night, Giménez, 21, received his first major league start at shortstop, giving Amed Rosario a free night. He impressed, picking up the first two hits of his major league career in a 6-5 loss to the Red Sox, showing that his value can go beyond being a defensive replacement in the last inning and a pinch runner.

Giménez's inclusion on the active list was a surprise, as he was fined by Triple-A in early March. But general manager Brodie Van Wagenen believed the young infielder gave the Mets a better shot at winning games and at just 60 games, there was no reason not to keep him close.

"Being here is great not only for him, but for us," said Rojas. "We are grateful to have it. It has many uses for winning ball games."

Offense has always been the question mark for left-handed hitter Giménez, who has a career minor league OPS of .761 and posted a .250 / .309 / .387 cut line with Double-A Binghamton the season. pass. However, in the Arizona Fall League, Giménez shone, earning the league batting title by hitting .371, producing a whopping .999 OPS and scoring nine extra-base hits in 70 at-bats.

"Last year was a great learning curve for him," said Rojas.

Rojas was Giménez's manager with Double-A Binghamton in 2018 and remembered him as a low-pop puncher. You can now trigger an internal launch. You can hit the ball out of the park. There are similarities to the player Rojas managed two years ago: he remains an elite defender and a threat on base. On Wednesday, he stood out with the bat, singing on his first trip to the plate and then driving in a run with a triple over Jackie Bradley Jr.'s head in center field.

Going forward, it's unclear where Giménez fits in with the Mets. Rosario, 24, is the daily shortstop. Robinson Cano will get most of the time at second base and he still has three years left on his contract after this one. Jeff McNeil is in third. But Rojas does not want to think about potential problems in the coming years. The present is all that matters, and Giménez is part of that with the Mets.

"Right now," said Rojas, "I think he is where he belongs."