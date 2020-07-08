Andrés Guardado: independent autopsy reveals that a teenager was shot five times in the back







Guardado also suffered a scraping abrasion on his left forearm with a forward trajectory. and he had no drugs or alcohol in his system, according to the independent report.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officers opened fire on 18-year-old Guardado in mid-June after they said he pulled out a gun, looked at officers and fled from them. Lawyers representing the Guardado family have disputed those claims.

The family has complained about the sheriff's department's lack of transparency and information, which put a "security lock" on the autopsy report from Guardado's county medical examiner. Retention means that it could take some time before the results are published. Seeking answers to Guardado's death, the family hired forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu to perform the second autopsy. "It has been 20 days since Andrés was tragically killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy," said attorney Nicholas Yoka. "Once again we are pleading with the Sheriff's Department to step forward, publish the coroner's autopsy report, and do the right thing for this family." CNN is seeking comments from LASD. Cristóbal and Elisa Guardado, parents of Andrés' parents, urged the sheriff's department to release the security suspension from the autopsy report and provide other evidence in the case. "Our son did not deserve to die this way," they said in a statement. "We understand that there is still a long way to go, but we will continue to fight for justice for Andrés. We want to make sure that other families do not have to suffer as we do."

Paul Vercammen, Alexandra Meeks and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.