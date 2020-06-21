Andrew Cuomo retired Bill de Blasio for New York curfew: report

Mayor Bill de Blasio's attempt to quell George Floyd protests this month with a city-wide curfew came only after a controversial call with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo warned Hizzoner on the June 1 phone that President Trump was considering sending the Army to end the riot and looting and that he himself had the National Guard on standby, a De Blasio staff member told the New York magazine for this week's issue.

Finally, de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Cuomo settled at 11 p.m. curfew as a solution. That was later amended at 8 p.m. The decision marked the first curfew across the city since 1945 and was deeply unpopular with protesters who said it gave carte blanche to police to arrest New Yorkers.

Some of the most vocal protesters were those close to the mayor.

"I am standing on the backs of so many people who have been expelled from this administration for raising the reality of what they have to endure when they return home," said Ifeoma Ike, former deputy executive director of the city's Young Men's Initiative. he said to the crowds.

"Do you know how crazy it is to work for this city and then explain to your community why you work for a man who pimps his family?"

Cuomo's office said mag Trump's name did not appear on the call.