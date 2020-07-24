Andrew Cuomo says DHS officials have & # 39; possible criminal liability & # 39; by the global entry ban

Cuomo, a Democrat, said both acting Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, violated their oaths by participating in the effort, arguing that senior officials have "possible criminal liability."

"You are the Department of Homeland Security. Is it plausible that you did not know what the laws were in this nation? No. They were caught. It was all politics, all the time. It was all exploitation, all the time." And they hurt this state because of that, "Cuomo said at a press conference." You can't use the government for political exploitation. "

He continued: "It is illegal what they did. And I think it violates Acting Secretary (Chad) Wolf and Acting Deputy (Ken) Cuccinelli; they violated their oath of office … I think Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I think there is civil liability. "

CNN has reached out to DHS to comment on Cuomo's comments.