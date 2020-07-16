Andrew Cuomo's Nutty and Nutty Covid Poster (Opinion)

Designed from the art of the 19th century political campaign, the poster, designed by Cuomo himself, depicts a mountain and a collection of disordered and floating images: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor in his daily briefings ( "Follow the Facts"), a political blow to President Donald Trump (pictured passively sitting in the sky, floating on a crescent moon alongside the phrase "It's just the flu," and a self-styled outline of Cuomo delivering one of his reports with the title, "New York State Leads Again."
"I love the story. I love the art of the poster," Cuomo writes on the state's website, describing things on the poster as "telltale little signs that, to me, represent what was happening."
Farago added the jab: "Even if your pride is as big as the Adirondack Mountains, you don't need to exult in kitsch like this."
Cuomo's whimsical gesture was in bad taste and badly timed. New York suffered a staggering 32,000 coronavirus deaths in just a few weeks, more than 10 times the number of lives lost on September 11. In many cases, distancing requirements prevented people from visiting loved ones or relatives on their death beds or attending funeral services.
Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have yet to fully absorb and process the emotional and spiritual horrors that have happened to their families. They are in the midst of the worst suffering imaginable, none of which is mentioned indirectly on the Cuomo poster.
And the disaster is not yet over.
In short, New York remains a disaster area. What we need in the midst of this continuing emergency are public servants who show energy, competence, compassion and determination.
Ironically, it was Cuomo himself, and his safe and fair daily reports, that helped calm jagged nerves and lead New York to the worst of the crisis. That high level of public leadership is what we have a right to expect now, not cute extravagances, chest pounding, or internal humor from a satisfied politician.