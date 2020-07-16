Andrew Cuomo's Nutty and Nutty Covid Poster (Opinion)





Designed from the art of the 19th century political campaign, the poster, designed by Cuomo himself, depicts a mountain and a collection of disordered and floating images: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor in his daily briefings ( "Follow the Facts"), a political blow to President Donald Trump (pictured passively sitting in the sky, floating on a crescent moon alongside the phrase "It's just the flu," and a self-styled outline of Cuomo delivering one of his reports with the title, "New York State Leads Again."

The poster, posted on the state's official website, is available for sale for $ 11.50 plus shipping; a disclaimer says that the state will not profit from the sale. The cost of designing it was reportedly paid for by Cuomo's political campaign.

"I love the story. I love the art of the poster," Cuomo writes on the state's website, describing things on the poster as "telltale little signs that, to me, represent what was happening."