Andrew McCarthy criticizes the comment of & # 39; Stormtroopers & # 39; from Pelosi on federal agents: & # 39; It is a despicable demagoguery & # 39;

The comments by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, where she compared federal agents deployed in US cities to "stormtroopers," were a "disgrace," former Deputy US Attorney Andrew said Saturday. McCarthy.

In an interview on "Cavuto LIVE," McCarthy, a quarterback for the United States, said the comparison he made was negligible.

DHS CHIEF SLAMS PELOSI TO CALL THE "FEDERAL LAW APPLICATION" STORM "

"To compare the federal law enforcement officers who are risking their lives to enforce the laws enacted by Congress, of which, you know, Nancy Pelosi is a fairly important member, I think it is a despicable demagoguery," he said.

Pelosi was not the only person to make the comparison. in a Twitter video Taken by The New York Times correspondent Mike Baker in Portland, "The Imperial March" by John Williams can be heard over a loudspeaker.

As violent crime increases across the country, protesters have clashed with local and state police as well as federal agents in the continuing unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

President Trump and his administration devised Operation Legend in response to the death of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was killed in his sleep in Kansas City, Missouri, in late June.

He announced last week that a "surge" of federal agents would be deployed in cities like Chicago and Albuquerque, despite rejection and criticism of the presence of the United States Department of Homeland Security in Oregon.

McCarthy told host David Asman that reports of the events surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, which now include the arrest of 18 people by federal officials, have been distorted.

"Well, they have the right, above all, David, to protect federal facilities and personnel," he argued. "It is sad that it is not reported that what is happening in Portland is actually the fire bomb of a federal facility."

"I prosecuted terrorists in the 1990s for conspiring to wage war against the United States and, this is an important part of the statute, opposing the authority of the United States by force. It is a serious crime. People should be prosecuted for that, "McCarthy urged.

"They are bombing a building that has people. Regardless of who you want to say, how do you justify that?" I ask.

Federal agents have been accused of alienating protesters, concealing their identities by wearing unmarked clothing, and making arrests outside the court's perimeter.

Asman asked McCarthy if officers had the right to go beyond the court's perimeter.

"Look, there is a big misconception, David, that the federal authorities if they are enforcing the law … if we are talking about enforcing the federal law, the federal government does not need permission from the state authorities to go in and do comply with statutes promulgated by Congress, "he replied. "In fact, the president's constitutional duty is to see that the laws are faithfully executed."

"So if someone is committing a federal crime beyond the perimeter of a federal building, of course they can be arrested by federal authorities," McCarthy concluded.