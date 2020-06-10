Andrew McCarthy: Defund the Police? This is what Dems, BLM ignore about crime

It is a measure of how terribly irrational our times are that the "dismantle the police" campaign led by Democratic and Black Lives Matter activists is thriving. It has moved into the mainstream of progressive politics, even as the need for effective policing becomes increasingly palpable.

We are not just talking about the rampage that followed the horrific murder of George Floyd, which sent Minneapolis and many other big city hot spots spiraling into riot and looting. The warning signs have been there for a few years, dark at first but easier to see.

A new generation of progressive prosecutors, many of them backed by the George Soros network and other left-wing pocket organizations, have taken control in San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and other urban centers.

Philosophically, they see surveillance, prosecution, and imprisonment as triggers for crime, rather than deterrents against it. They have focused on law enforcement techniques rather than lawbreakers. They flatly reject intelligence-based police policies and broken window policies that have given us a generation of record low crime. They have eliminated the cash bond, which means mandatory release for non-violent crimes, with a very elastic definition of "non-violent".

Once again, we are watching "That & # 39; 70s Show", not the TV show, but the phenomenon that no sensible person wanted to see again: the one in which criminals are back on the street making chaos before that the police can finish the paperwork. processing the latest arrest. Very soon, arrests are slowing down, even as crime increases. Making arrests can be dangerous, and no one wants to risk it for a pointless gesture.

Such has been the domestic tranquility in the United States since the early 1990s that the decades-long crime wave that our nation experienced beginning in the 1960s is not in the living memory, or perhaps even in historical knowledge, of today's progressive fire marks. They seem to believe that law and order is our natural condition rather than our hard-earned achievement. They don't seem familiar with the bad old days and therefore don't recognize how easily those days could come back.

And they are coming back.

Violent crime is on the rise, and steadily increasing even before the chaos of the past two weeks. Obviously, that trend is becoming a peak. On Sunday, May 31, there were 18 murders in Chicago alone, according to the Sun-Times, the bloodiest day since the University of Chicago Crime Laboratory began storing data more than 60 years ago.

The Windy City is a critical part of this discussion because it illustrates a point that hides the crowd "defuse the police", ostracizing anyone who dares to mention it: eliminating the police departments would cause the most harm to minority communities .

To be sure, there are some corrupt police officers, some who engage in excessive use of force. Congress, along with state and municipal legislatures, needs to explore how we can discipline, fire, sue, and discourage them. Union public employee contracts that protect bad police officers, as well as bad teachers and other bad "public servants", should be reviewed to the extent that they make it very difficult, if not impossible, to take disciplinary action, including termination .

Also, for decades, lawmakers have been AWOL on the issue of "qualified immunity." That doctrine made by the court undermines lawsuits against rebel police. Of course, the police must have leeway to make mistakes in good faith. Again, law enforcement is dangerous work. Police officers have to make occasional quick trials, and if they believe they can be sued for good faith efforts to safeguard the public within the limits of the law, they will not take the legal actions we need them to take.

While we are obsessed with treating crime perpetrators, it is the victims of crime that deserve our most urgent concern. Minority communities are the most attacked and harmed by criminals.

However, qualified immunity cannot be so broad as to allow patent abuse to escape responsibility. Determining the proper line between tolerable police error and actionable police abuse is the job of politically responsible legislators to the people whose lives are at stake. They should not continue abdicating in court.

All told, however, police find minority suspects at higher rates because they offend at higher rates. The stubborn fact is that this is particularly true of young black males. Although it is fashionable to speak of police departments and the criminal justice system as "institutionally racist", it is also misleading.

Over time, police departments increasingly reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of their communities. In many large cities, the main political and police officials are African-American. And as for the justice system, it is overseen by professionals who graduated from elite American law schools. With the possible exception of university professors, there is no more politically progressive stratum in our society, and no one is more proud to say it than the lawyers themselves. The idea that they would tolerate racism, let alone anti-black racism, in a leading institution would be ridiculous if the matter were less complicated.

We know what crime levels are, not because the police are too focused on minority communities, but because crimes have victims. Those victims report crimes or are found wounded or killed at the crime scene. This is not a proper statistical game to deduce racism in a dubious "disparate impact" theory. This is real life … and death.

Replacing the police forces would not be easy, but wealthier communities have the means to make alternative security arrangements. They can also avoid working or visiting high crime areas.

The people whose families, property and lives would be most under siege if the police departments were removed are minority communities. The places that would collapse are the progressive-led cities that promote this lunatic fantasy.

It would be much better if we came to that conclusion through common sense than if we allowed history to repeat itself. The peace and prosperity of society depend on the rule of law, on the order that the police defend. When that is lost, it takes many years to get it back. The damage done in the meantime would be incalculable.

