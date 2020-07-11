Andrew McCarthy: Democrats attacking Trump for Roger Stone's leniency defended outrageous pardons from Clinton and Obama

President Bill Clinton forgave his own brother for a felony cocaine distribution. And a key witness in the Whitewater scandal for which he and Hillary Clinton were under investigation. And three others convicted in the investigation by independent attorney Ken Starr. And Marc Rich, in what was a direct political reward. And its CIA director. And his HUD secretary. And eight people convicted in an investigation by their Department of Agriculture.

It's no surprise: The Clintons and their supporters back then, like President Trump and his supporters now, viewed the special counsel's investigations into the administration as witch-hunting.

Clinton also commuted the convictions of convicted terrorists, some of whom had not even asked for clemency. However, ashamed as he was, not even he could forgive Oscar López Rivera, the defiant and unrepentant leader of FALN.

President Obama took care of that.

HARMEET DHILLON: ROGER'S STONE WAS VICTIM OF POLITICAL PROSECTION – TRUMP'S RIGHT TO CONTINUE HIS TERM OF PRISON

Obama also commuted the sentence of a US soldier who passed top-secret information to WikiLeaks. He forgave his former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who had been convicted of making false statements about a leak of classified information to the New York Times.

And when he failed to get Congress to amend federal drug laws the way he wanted them to be amended, Obama used the power of forgiveness to cut hundreds of sentences, under an executive initiative that was later severely criticized by the inspector general of the Obama-appointed Justice Department.

That doesn't even explain the Obama administration's penchant for making sure things never get to the forgiveness stage by distorting the law to give Hillary Clinton, the same Hillary Clinton who was about to be indicted in the Clinton-era scheme. , a pass, asserting executive privilege of obstructing the Fast and Furious investigation (for which Obama's attorney general was scorned by Congress), ignoring his CIA director's espionage of the Senate Intelligence Committee and making the case Fat in the face of the power abuses and obstructions that accompany the scandal that engulfed her IRS.

