Andrew McCarthy: In Flynn's case, the next move will likely remain with Judge Sullivan

At a highly anticipated hearing Friday morning, a federal appeals court in Washington heard arguments about Michael Flynn's request for an order ordering District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department motion to dismiss the case against Flynn.

After briefly serving as President Trump's first national security adviser, Flynn was the target of the FBI's Russia investigation despite the lack of evidence that he was a clandestine agent. He was charged with one count of lying to investigators during Mueller's investigation.

Following his guilty plea, the Justice Department revealed irregularities in the investigation, exculpatory evidence, and prosecution misconduct, and moved to dismiss the case as one that should never have been prosecuted in the first place.

GREGG JARRETT: WHY THE DEMS ARE USING & # 39; INANE REASONING & # 39; TO KEEP THE CASE AGAINST MICHAEL FLYNN

Although the law requires Judge Sullivan to grant the motion in these circumstances, he has resisted doing so, appointing nonpartisan "amicus" attorneys to help him find a reason to keep the case alive, sentence Flynn and perhaps even charge him. of new crimes

Given the circumstances, then, it was surprising to hear Beth Wilkinson, the attorney representing Sullivan at Friday's hearing before the DC Circuit appeals court, suggesting that there was no reason to believe that the judge would not simply dismiss the case if that is what the law establishes. requires

He claimed that there was no reason for the high court to intervene at this premature stage by issuing what is known as a mandamus order. Flynn's attorney, Sidney Powell, had moved to the court order. In this, Flynn has the support of the Department of Justice, and thus Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Wall joined Powell at the hearing, trying to persuade the three-judge panel to either grant the court order or simply dismiss the case. on their own.

At times, the panel seemed to sympathize with Flynn's plight; But he also seems reluctant to issue a court order, indicating an inclination to let Sullivan rule before taking any action.

With the advantage of being the last to address the court, Wilkinson prudently addressed what was then the panel's most important concern: Judge Sullivan has not taken any action against Flynn or the Justice Department, still less not.

Yes, Sullivan has refused to grant the motion to dismiss … but he has not denied it either, saying he is thinking about it. Of course, it was out of the ordinary for him to invite a series of amicus briefs in a criminal case … but the panel took away from Powell a concession that Sullivan might have the inherent discretion to invite non-parties to regret, even if, as Powell held strongly, it was exercised unexpectedly in the Flynn case.

And to be sure, Sullivan commissioned an outspoken anti-Trump supporter, former federal judge John Gleeson, to file a report against the Trump Justice Department's dismissal motion, a report so poisonous and political that the chief justice Friday, Karen LeCraft Henderson (a designated -41 Bush), moved to describe him as "intemperate" and "exaggerated."

However, the court seemed to buy Wilkinson's claim that the Gleeson controversy is only "advice." Wilkinson made no effort to defend her and hinted that Sullivan might ignore her.

To summarize: Despite all the buzz surrounding the dismissal motion now, all Sullivan has really done so far is invite a briefing and schedule a hearing for July 16.

Since he has not yet denied the motion, and ultimately may not, the panel wondered why he should get involved at this stage. Why shouldn't you wait to see what happens on July 16?

It is a fair question, if not necessarily an honest one.

Mandamus is an extraordinary remedy, rarely invoked when a court makes a heinous mistake that will cause actual harm if not corrected immediately.

Not only does the Justice Department generally disapprove of the mandamus; could not seek court order in this same case.

That caused some awkward moments for Wall, the stellar deputy attorney general.

He was allowed to rationalize how the DOJ could now insist that the court order is necessary when it was Powell, and not the DOJ, who filed the petition.

Wall replied that the Justice Department quickly and vigorously supported the petition and that the merits were not focused on which injured party made the motion.

The grievant, he deftly added, included the judiciary itself: Sullivan's antics have deeply entangled the court in political controversy.

More from Opinion

So while it is true that Judge Sullivan has not done as much harm as he could do if his antics continue, reality blinks to maintain, as Wilkinson does, that there is no reason to suppose that he will ultimately refuse to do his duty. . . However, the panel seemed poised to give Sullivan a chance to prove he was right.

The central problem here is the rule of government. As I have already explained, that provision, Rule 48 (a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, is intended to require "court permission" before the Justice Department can dismiss a criminal case.

This requirement is almost certainly unconstitutional. In our system, prosecution is a function of the executive branch, and therefore the Department of Justice has unilateral discretion to decide whether to start or persist in prosecution.

Congress never likes to acknowledge that the executive branch has plenary power, so it sometimes writes statutes that apparently require the Justice Department to obtain the court's permission to do things that the Constitution empowers the executive to do.

To avoid constitutional disputes over such rules, federal jurisprudence interprets the judicial role as merely ministerial, for which the Department of Justice complies without objection.

But every now and then, a court tries to exercise the supervisory authority that Congress has allegedly given it. That is what Sullivan is doing in the Flynn case.

So what does DOJ supposedly need to get "court permission" for Judge Sullivan to do?

The Department of Justice and Flynn agree, at least on the argument, that Rule 48 (a) may allow for some type of cursory investigation to ensure that the motion to dismiss is made in good faith, although even that is questionable given that The judiciary is supposed to grant its peer, the executive branch, a presumption of regularity. But beyond that, there is no consensus.

Flynn and the Department of Justice sensibly argue that, at most, the "court license" provision is intended to protect the accused from abuse of the Department of Justice's recall power, for example, for practices that violate due process. process, such as dismissing a case without prejudice to reload later, at a time more advantageous for prosecutors. There is no such potential for abuse in the Flynn case because the parties agree that the case should be dismissed with prejudice (that is, without further possibility of prosecuting Flynn for the dismissed charge).

Under the panel's questioning, Wall theorized that a court could have the power to reject a dismissal based on a constitutionally offensive motive.

This brings us to the weirdest exchanges of the session, pressured by Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama appointee who was clearly sympathetic to Judge Sullivan's desire to discuss the motion to dismiss.

Judge Wilkins repeatedly put forward the following hypothesis: a white police officer is charged after using excessive force against a black prisoner; Prosecutors later calculate that a jury removed from the jurisdiction would be more inclined to believe the white police officer over the black victim, so they dismiss the case.

Friday's oral argument was sure to attract media and public attention.

Evidently, Judge Wilkins thought this was an opportune time to take advantage of the current anger at George Floyd, an African American man killed by a white police officer.

However, no matter how timidly the judge is determined to continue posing the hypothetical, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Flynn case. There is no racial angle on prosecution. There is not a shred of evidence that some constitutionally misled incentive has fueled the Justice Department's dismissal decision.

As Wall noted, the Justice Department need not give any reason to dismiss a criminal case; however, he offered an elaborate demonstration that Flynn had been the subject of investigative abuse.

Furthermore, even if the Justice Department's underlying reason were objectionable, that would not make it unconstitutional. And even if it were unconstitutional, that would not make refusal to grant a motion for dismissal the appropriate remedy; instead, for example, the court could dismiss other cases that the Justice Department attempted to prosecute.

In any case, however, the court has no power to compel the executive to present a case or to persist in prosecution once it has begun.

That was the beginning that Sullivan's attorney had difficulty addressing. Judge Naomi Rao, appointed by Trump, pressured Wilkinson on what exactly would happen if Judge Sullivan denied the Rule 48 (a) motion.

After all, sentencing is not just a judicial function; It is a stage in a criminal process and federal law contemplates that the prosecution must participate in it.

Given that the court has no power to compel the Justice Department to prosecute, how would Sullivan proceed with Flynn's sentence? What if the court tried to impose a prison sentence (which could only be enforced by the Department of Justice)?

Wilkinson mainly deflected these questions. Rather than speculate on what if, he argued that there was no reason at this time for the appeals court to presume that Judge Sullivan will not grant the motion to dismiss.

That was the appropriate response, but it certainly wasn't the response one would have anticipated based on Judge Sullivan of Gleeson's appointment to advise the court on matters such as whether to ignore the DOJ's motion to dismiss, sentence Flynn, and perhaps even appoint a special lawyer. to prosecute Flynn for criminal contempt (on the theory that Flynn must have lied when he pleaded guilty).

It was in that sense that Wilkinson had his most difficult moments of the session. Rao pressed her on whose interests, precisely, Gleeson was representing in the case.

Wilkinson responded with weak tautology: Criminal cases are adverse proceedings, so Judge Sullivan simply appointed Gleeson to represent the adversary of the Justice Department position.

Rao pushed this aside, pointing out the obvious: the adversaries in a criminal case they are The government and the accused. When they are aligned on an issue, as is often the case in criminal cases, such as when there is a plea agreement or some other agreement to settle the case, that does not mean that the court can bring in a new adversary so that the process can remain adversary.

Wilkinson shifted, postulating that Gleeson could be seen to represent a judicial interest in the proper administration of Rule 48 (a).

However, that's just an obscure way of saying there is a judicial interest in examining and potentially guessing a Justice Department good-faith decision to drop the charges.

There is not.

Still, it doesn't appear that the DC Circuit Court is prepared, at least at this point, to order the lower court to dismiss the case.

I believe that out of respect for the seasoned district judge, the panel will hold its hand and allow the July 16 hearing to continue. But in doing so, the appeals court may find a not-so-subtle way to remind Judge Sullivan that Wilkinson, her chosen attorney, did indeed pledge that the judge would follow the law, what she called the "horrible parade" predicted for the Justice Department would not come to pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If there is more mischief, if, for example, Judge Sullivan ordered the Justice Department to produce affidavits, or convened a hearing in which Justice Department officials were called to testify about his motives, he would expect the Department of Justice to Justice will file a new mandamus petition immediately.

That would have a more responsive audience than Friday's panel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM ANDREW McCARTHY