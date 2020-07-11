Andrew McCarthy: Is the Electoral College headed for extinction? Republicans should oppose Dem's attempt to kill him

Where does the electoral college go?

The Supreme Court had its say on the matter during the always hectic last week of office. To repeat a statement that is often made in these columns, the superior court has become an essentially political institution, dressed in the apolitical appearance of the judiciary.

Given that we are a deeply divided nation, that late-term cases are often the most controversial, and that the four left-wing judges, appointed by Democratic Presidents Clinton and Obama, tend to vote as a bloc on these suspense decisions, one He doesn't expect many 9-0 decisions when the calendar arrives in late June (let alone July).

However, there it was on Monday: Chiafalo v. Washington. At issue was the question of "infidel voters." Specifically, can a state enforce the promise that it forces voters to vote for the presidential candidate who wins the state's popular vote? The court's decision that states have the power to do so was unanimous. Significantly, however, the court did not have a single idea as to why.

The case deserves our attention because of what has been going under the radar.

Among the many transformative projects on the left is the drive to have presidents elected by a national popular vote.

The project, known as the Interstate Pact of the National People's Vote, would effectively eliminate the Electoral College system from the Constitution. It would reduce the university to nullity by requiring that the electors of a state vote for the candidate who wins the national popular vote, regardless of whether that candidate loses the state popular vote.

As Hillary Clinton and Al Gore might tell you, that would radically change the way presidents are elected and, ultimately, how they govern us.

Conservatives must be uncompromising defenders of the Electoral College.

In "Ball of Collusion," I focused on President Trump's 2016 all-out victory. Mrs. Clinton garnered almost 3 million more popular votes nationally than he did, an impressive feat at first glance, but less so when one takes into account that (a) the entire margin (and somewhat more) is explained by California, which systematically depresses Republican turnout and he won by 4.3 million votes; and (b) like Trump, Clinton did not win a popular majority: more Americans voted against it than for her.

Trump won by the Electoral College system. His victory is a good achievement; it should not be deemed necessary to exaggerate it, as the president often does, in a "massive crushing" victory at the Electoral College, which it certainly was not. (As might be expected in light of the popular vote, the Trump Electoral College spread is closer to the bottom than the top on the list of the largest presidential victory margins in our history)

Clinton also won New York by almost 2 million votes. The Democratic Party is based on these urban centers of power. Naturally, Democrats would prefer an electorate that reflects the sensibilities of Manhattan and San Francisco.

The Constitution, on the contrary, guarantees a reflection of America, in general. It does so through the Electoral College system, which invests our entire country, rich in diversity, not only in its large cities, in the competition to lead our government. Not surprisingly, George Will puts it better: "The Electoral College shapes the character of majorities by helping to generate those that are not geographically or ideologically narrow, and that represent, rather than the popular vote, the national decision."

