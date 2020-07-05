Andrew McCarthy: "President Biden" would be music for the Russian and Taliban ears

Hard to understand which notion is funnier. Is it that Joe Biden would get tough on the Taliban, or that Joe Biden would get tough on Russia?

The former veep wants you to know he is furious that President Trump has sat on his hands for the past four months despite knowing that the Kremlin was paying rewards to jihadists for attacking US troops in Afghanistan. Biden is certain that this must have happened.

No, Biden admitted with little availability in the press that he does not have access to classified information, nor has he been given intelligence on the matter. But Biden knows it must have happened because The New York Times and The Washington Post say so, trusting his anonymous intelligence sources.

BIDEN MOCKED TO SUGGEST RUSSIA WOULD NOT INTERFER IN THE ELECTIONS & # 39; ON MY WATCH & # 39;

Hmmm … the Times and Post, relying on uncontrollable sources of unknowable veracity, are selling a story that Donald Trump has betrayed his country for the benefit of Vladimir Putin. Who wouldn't take that to the bank after three years of collusion?

In this new and improved narrative, you must believe that Trump, who has dramatically increased military spending above Obama / Biden levels so that our forces can protect themselves, would knowingly jeopardize those forces; but that Biden, who last worked as a top official and strategist in an administration best known for imposing rules of engagement that turned those troops into ducks, would back them all the way, against those fiendish Russians, who know Biden well and that therefore I know why, if they try any of that, for God's sake, Joe would. . . um. . you know . . . uh . the thing!

The thing is to be. . . I would do nothing. And that if we are lucky. His idea of ​​doing something is to enrich the main state sponsor of anti-American terrorism while putting his regime on a gliding path to nuclear weapons … all the while knowing that the mullahs back Taliban terrorists who attack our troops. … and that the Russians are supporting the mullahs.

After all, I'm not a fan of President Trump's foreign policy. It has done some good things: one of the best was to withdraw from the terrible Iran nuclear deal that the Obama / Biden administration had to end the Constitution and collude with Russia to achieve.

And, since the Putin regime is completely corrupt and untrustworthy, just ask any Democrat, at least since November 8, 2016, Trump is wise for pulling us out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Treaty of Open skies. After all, it is counterproductive to remain in a straitjacket for an arrangement that the other side despises at will.

