Andrew McCarthy: riots in Portland: it is Trump's constitutional duty to enforce federal law and should

"(H) e will ensure that the Laws are faithfully executed." The Constitution says that is the job of the president, but we don't hear much about it in talk classes.

We hear a lot of blockades from the Democratic media complex, which appropriately disguises the riots in Portland as "a mostly peaceful protest." And there's no shortage of false outrage over President Trump's alleged trampling on state sovereignty by sending federal agents to tackle the chaos.

But we don't hear much about the Constitution … even from politicians, like Senator Rand Paul, R., Ky., Who don't often pose as constitutionalists.

The provision cited at the top of this opinion piece is Article II, Section 3. It imposes on the President of the United States the duty to execute federal law.

The Constitution says that the president shall fulfill this obligation We are not talking about an option or something that he can do or not do as he sees fit. It is a solemn duty. That's what being the CEO is all about.

The President has two closely related primary responsibilities: providing national security and ensuring compliance with the laws.

The latter duty largely includes the protection of federal property and the enforcement of laws that Congress has constitutionally enacted to address violent crime.

In June, in the chaos that followed the death of George Floyd after he was arrested by Minneapolis police, there was a furious public debate about whether the president should deploy the National Guard and perhaps other U.S. military forces to stabilize cities and reestablish the order.

As a matter of law and history, the commander in chief has that authority; However, there are certain circumstances in which the Constitution requires waiting until the state government requests federal military assistance.

Law enforcement is a completely different matter.

Enforcing federal law is an independent obligation of the executive director. Consequently, the president and the Department of Justice never have to wait for a state to request federal intervention.

Federal law enforcement agencies can, and routinely, take investigative and enforcement action within the territorial jurisdiction of states.

They do not need to notify, let alone request permission from the state government and its law enforcement agencies.

When the FBI arrests a mob don on RICO charges, when the DEA arrests a drug lord on narcotics charges, when ATF arrests an unlicensed arms dealer for illegally shipping firearms, they don't need light. state green.

And consider for a moment the concept of a "sanctuary city". That is a municipality that obstructs the application of immigration laws by the federal government.

The concept would be meaningless if the feds needed the state's permission; the state would simply refrain from asking immigration authorities to make arrests and deportations.

Cities intend to become "sanctuaries" only because local authorities realize that the federal government has an independent obligation to enforce federal law; They cannot prevent the feds from entering, so they try to prevent federal action. (Obviously, I am not endorsing sanctuary cities; I am simply explaining why they exist.)

Federal officers in Portland are not a military force. They are law enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security and other federal police agencies.

They are not, as Senator Paul misleadingly suggests, "surrounding people at will." They are making arrests based on probable cause that laws passed by Congress have been violated.

To my knowledge, Senator Paul has not proposed any legislation to repeal federal criminal statutes that prohibit, for example, mutilating federal property, arson, and conspiring to oppose government authority by force.

One should assume that you support those common sense criminal laws, which require federal application.

Equally unsubstantiated is the complaint that uniformed federal agents are covering their names on their insignia and that other federal agents are acting undercover.

It is a convention that the uniformed police display their names along with their assigned insignia and numbers under normal peacetime conditions, while patrolling the communities they protect and serve, and in which they live. But there is no constitutional right for the police to identify themselves by name, or even to identify themselves as police.

In circumstances where the police are under attack for assault and harassment, including being "tricked" by radicals who use identifying information to threaten the police and their families, it is perfectly reasonable to withhold the names of officers, particularly when their logos and numbers are visible

In principle, this is no different from identifying jurors in a criminal trial. In general, litigants are told the names of the jurors. But there is no constitutional right to have that information.

In cases involving violent gangs, organized crime organizations, and terrorists, where the threat of intimidation and jury tampering is greatest, it is common for identifying information about jurors to be withheld, and courts have repeatedly found that that measure is consistent with due process.

The argument for concealing police identities is even stronger. Again, the police are not even required to identify themselves as police.

To be effective in peacekeeping, the police must often act in civilian and anonymous fashion.

Federal agents must be able to operate covertly, particularly when it comes to radical militants masquerading, strategically obstructing law enforcement so they don't make arrests and protect property, and sneakily attack the police.

When arrested for a federal crime, a suspect has the right to be detained without more force than is necessary under the circumstances, detained humanely at Miranda's warnings, and taken without undue delay to a federal judge, who informs the suspect of charges, ensures that an attorney is assigned and sets bail.

However, political demagogues who would turn a blind eye to violent crimes under the guise of honoring free expression, the Trump administration has a constitutional duty to respect federal law.

In Portland, federal agents are faithfully enforcing our nation's laws.

