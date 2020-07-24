Andrew McCarthy: Trump critics mistakenly mount a political attack on his use of fed law enforcement officers to protect cities

"Unidentified stormtroopers"It's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, called the Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers fighting to protect the federal court that protesters in Portland, Oregon, have been setting on fire.

"The President's personal militia," said Tom Ridge, the country's first secretary of homeland security.

Presenting a united American front is never more critical to the nation's top officials and senior statesmen than in times of insurrection. No matter how we feel about the underlying political grievances, when peaceful protest descends into violent subversion, or, more accurately, when essentially violent subversion is allowed to disguise itself as peaceful protest, there must be strong condemnation and support for the application of the law.

However, Democrats and Republicans who hate Trump cannot overcome his petty political adjustment, even for the purpose of supporting law enforcement against violent anti-American radicals.

This is not one of those moments for "But Trump …" bleat. Yes, the President is abrasive and prone to saying inexcusable things. However, in this case, there is only one right side and one wrong side. Demagogues lining up with subversives against federal agents are wrong. Say what you want about the president, he has made it very clear that he is with our agents.

Pelosi is a professional political supporter, among the most powerful members of a party that, like the governments of the Middle East, believes he can generate common cause with violent radicals, including using them as political attack dogs and not being bitten by final. Sadly, then, his slander against the police is not a surprise.

Ridge's comments, on the other hand, deserve a pause. First, there was the revisionist story: DHS, he says, "was established to protect the United States from the ever-present threat of global terrorism."

That statement is claptrap. As someone who opposed your establishment at the time, I will tell you that DHS was established so that Washington could try to show the country that it was doing something significant after jihadists killed nearly 3,000 Americans in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. September 2001.

DHS was one of two unnecessary bureaucracies created in this way, and the other was the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, now predictably inflated.

The main failure of the government in the September 11 debacle was the lack of intelligence sharing within and between agencies that have national security responsibilities. With Congress being Congress, it was thought that increased bureaucracy would improve the way bureaucracies cooperated: DHS would do it on the domestic side and ODNI on the foreign side.

But the FBI, which is primarily responsible for domestic security, zealously fought to preserve its territory while maintaining control over the intelligence exchange. DHS was not going to achieve the mission that was the reason to create a new bureaucracy. Instead, it became home to a number of (mostly) existing federal agencies in a vast government restructuring. The United States could have dealt with global terrorism as well as it did without establishing DHS.

But DHS was established and is the home of these agencies. Law enforcement and home security agencies. As Ridge knows, DHS is not a military department. It has a component, the Coast Guard, which is considered a branch of the military, but is under DHS in peacetime, carrying out a maritime law enforcement mission (may be transferred to the Navy in wartime) .

Other components of DHS are familiar: the Secret Service, immigration and border security agencies, the Transportation Security Administration, etc.

Pointing to Trump and promoting the Democratic narrative that the President is a dictator who uses federal agents as a military force, Ridge stated: "It would be a cold day in hell before consenting to unintended unilateral intervention in one of my cities."

But DHS performs such missions all the time. One of its component agencies is the Federal Protection Service. FPS's work, according to its own mission statement, includes protecting the "infrastructure, services, and people who provide or receive it" from the US government. This includes providing "integrated security and compliance services law to more than 9,500 federal facilities across the country. "

By law, this includes federal courts. Yes, DHS officers go to cities across the country, every day, without the invitation of state and local governments, and unilaterally protect federal courts and other federal property, even when those facilities are not being burned down, trashed, and attacked by radicals. and arsonists.

If DHS officers did not do this, they would be breaching their legal obligations. If the president did not order them to do this, it would be a breach of his solemn constitutional duty to see that the laws are faithfully executed.

In Portland, protesters overwhelmed the contingent of DHS agents, which, in normal times, is enough to protect the court and other federal facilities. As common sense dictates, DHS brought reinforcements from its other components of the law enforcement agency, primarily the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. USA

As Ridge knows, these agents are not a military force. They are now seen wearing heavy protective gear, not because they are soldiers but because they are under siege. They are not carrying out a personal mission for the President. They are carrying out their legal and binding responsibility for Congress to protect federal infrastructure.

Ridge also knows that this is not happening in a vacuum. At the same time that federal facilities are under attack in Portland, violent crime is skyrocketing in major American cities. If the president is to fulfill his constitutional duty to enforce federal law, he must also take action on that front.

Accordingly, Trump has announced that federal law enforcement agencies, mostly under the purview of the Justice Department (for example, the offices of the US District Attorney; The FBI; the Control Administration , the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the US Marshals Service), will launch in high-crime cities, beginning with Kansas City, Mo .; Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M. Other cities are likely to be added to this initiative.

This law enforcement mission is independent from the infrastructure security mission in Portland. What's more, it is being carried out under the auspices of existing workforce agreements between federal and state law enforcement agencies to combat gang crime, organized crime, drug trafficking and activity. illegal firearms.

Trump is not sending federal agents to assault Democrat-controlled cities. The President is reinforcing existing federal-state partnerships (contributing federal agents, more federal funds so that states and municipalities can contribute more police) to help quell the murderous brutality that is making areas of cities less livable for Americans residing there.

Yet knowing that, Democrats are exploiting a violent criminal crisis, largely forged by their own policies, to refine a political message: Trump is a dictator who is militarizing federal agencies to suppress peaceful protest.

In this mendacious narrative, Democrats combine the distorted security mission in Portland with the law enforcement mission in cities where violent street crime is on the rise. They make the public think that the President has already sent "troops" – in fact, "stormtroopers" – to Portland and is now planning to send them across the country.

Democrats know this is not true. Tom Ridge knows that is not true. But they say it anyway. They are making the already dangerous job of dedicated federal agents even more dangerous. For them, the political imperative to defeat Trump in November is a higher priority than the security of Americans. That is a disgrace.

