Andrew McCarthy: Trump Supreme Court List: 2016 Battle Plan May Not Work This Year

It's an old story: fighting the next war with the battle plan of the last war, as if previous success guaranteed future victory.

So here was President Trump after the Supreme Court beat him up again on Thursday, vowing to launch "a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees" in September, that is, in the final stretch galloping toward the line Election Day goal.

President reasons: "Based on the decisions being made now, this list is more important than ever (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religious Liberty, etc.)."

Not to miss the characteristically Trumpian subtlety, he adds, "VOTE 2020!"

If you needed a laugh to help you spend another day in the Apocalypse, our "conservative" president proceeded to post no less than 21 tweets describing the hundreds of millions of dollars combined in infrastructure expenses he plans to shovel. to the states he hopes to win in November.

Incidentally, with Trump in the White House and the McConnell-led Republican Senate cunningly burying periodic public debates over the debt cap, the nation is now over $ 26 trillion in the red. If you keep the score, that's an increase of more than $ 6 trillion since January 20, 2017. Obama's spending was unprecedented, but Trump is on track to beat it.

And don't tell me about the unforeseen coronavirus crisis; The debt was already piling up in a mountainous way before closing, and the president goes on to say that increased spending on infrastructure is imperative: it may be the only thing he and Democrats in Congress can agree on.

