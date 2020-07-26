Andrew McCarthy: Trump will not accept the election results? Let's look at the law

There have been many "interesting times" in human history, even if there really isn't an ancient Chinese curse that wants us to be able to live in them. Conversely, if some sage cast a spell along the lines of "May you live in stupid times," our time would fit perfectly.

One could have that reaction on a daily basis to many media reports. This week, my candidate is this in the Washington Post: "Question of Trump's attack on electoral integrity forces: what would happen if he refused to accept a loss?"

The premise is that the President is engaged in "unrelenting efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of this year's elections" by "intensifying attacks on the security of mail ballots."

This is combined with Trump's refusal, a priori, to accept the legitimacy of the election result, echoing the position he took in the last presidential campaign, you know, before the same Democrats who feigned outrage at the impeachment Trump began four years shyly refusing to accept the outcome of the 2016 election.

The Post distorts the president's refusal to seal an election that has not yet happened, in circumstances where there is great reason to worry about mail ballots, as a "refusal … to reassure the country that it will comply with the voters". be."

Of course, Trump does not say he will not abide by the result; he just won't admit at this point that it will be an honest result. Recall that Richard Nixon complied with the result in 1960 even though there were reasons to doubt that it was on the rise.

