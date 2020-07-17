Andrew Sullivan on his expulsion from New York magazine: staff believed my columns were "physically damaging" them

Andrew Sullivan wrote his latest opinion piece in New York Magazine on Friday after previously announcing that he would no longer be a columnist for the outlet.

Sullivan began the column by emphasizing that the magazine "has every right to hire and fire whoever they want when it comes to the content of what they want to publish," but also noted that "the quality of my work doesn't seem to be the problem." "

"What happened, I think, is relatively simple: a critical mass of staff and management from New York Magazine and Vox Media no longer want to partner with me, and in a time of increasingly tight budgets, I am a luxury item they don't want pay. And that's their prerogative, "Sullivan explained. "They seem to believe, and this is increasingly orthodoxy in the mainstream media, that any writer who is not actively engaged in critical theory on issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity is actively and physically harming his peers. working simply because the same virtual space exists. Actually attacking, and even mocking, the ideas and methods of critical theory, as I have continually done in this space, is therefore out of sync with the values ​​of Vox Media. That, in my opinion, is the reason I'm leaving here. "

LIBERAL JOURNALISTS BEGIN, NEW YORK TIME MOCK BARI WEISS EXIT

The columnist reiterated his thoughts years ago about how "we all live on campus now," noting that the increasingly limited exchange of ideas about college campuses has spread to everyday life, and noted a survey that showed only 1.46. percent of the teaching staff at Harvard University. identify yourself as "conservative".

"But that's probably higher than the proportion of journalists calling themselves conservatives in the New York Times or on CNN or New York Magazine," Sullivan wrote. "And perhaps it's worth noting that & # 39; conservative & # 39; in my case means that I have passionately opposed Donald J. Trump and pioneered marriage equality, which I support legalized drugs, justice reform criminal law, more wealth redistribution, aggressive action against climate change, police reform, a realistic foreign policy and laws to protect transgender people from discrimination I was one of the first journalists in the established media to get out. of Barack Obama's main and early supporters. I intend to vote for Biden in November. "

"It seems to me that if this conservatism is so gross that many of my colleagues are ashamed to work for the same magazine, then I have no idea which version of conservatism could be tolerated. And that's okay. We have freedom of association in this country, and if the mainstream media wants to cut ties even with moderate anti-Trump conservatives, because they will not bow to the reality version of critical theory, that is their prerogative. It may even win them more readers, at least temporarily, "he continued. .

Then Sullivan took the opportunity to announce that he was reviving his old blog The Dish, which he says will now be able to write "freely without being on the defensive" and expressed his ambitions to launch a podcast.

NY TIMES EDITOR BARI WEISS SAYS THERE IS A & # 39; CIVIL WAR & # 39; ON THE PAPER BETWEEN THE TOM COTTON RICE

"I miss an audience that was truly eclectic: left-wing, liberal, centrist, right-wing, reactionary, and who loved being challenged by me and others," said the columnist. "I miss the sheer fun that used to be part of being a pirate before all these terribly serious and humorless Puritans took over the press: pranks, window views, silly videos, quizzes, puns, rickrolls, etc. "

"If the mainstream media do not harbor a diversity of opinions, or put the & # 39; moral clarity & # 39; of some self-styled saints over the objective of objectivity in reporting, if it treats writers as mere avatars of their race and gender or gender identity, rather than as unique individuals whose identity is largely irrelevant, so the non-mainstream needs to regain slack, "Sullivan explained. "What I hope to do at the weekly plate is advocating for younger writers who are increasingly excluded from the establishment, promoting their blogs, articles and podcasts, linking and encouraging them. I want to show you that they have a future in American discourse. Instead from just diagnosing the problem of illiberalism, I want to try to be part of the solution. "

TENSIONS BETWEEN VOX EMPLOYEES ERUPT IN TWITTER AFTER THE JOURNALIST SIGNS THE "CANCEL CULTURE" LETTER

Sullivan's announcement came the same day that Bari Weiss published his scathing letter announcing his resignation as an opinion editor for the New York Times.

"A new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially in this article: that truth is not a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to a few enlightened ones whose job it is to inform everyone else," Weiss wrote similar in his letter to the editor of Times AG Sulzberger. "Twitter is not at the head of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its latest editor."

Weiss alleged that she was intimidated by her colleagues in the Times both publicly and privately and was also called "racist" and "Nazi" for her expressed views.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Vox Media, the parent company of New York magazine, also faced public turmoil after several Vox employees criticized colleague Matthew Yglesias for signing an open letter fighting the "culture of cancellation."

Weiss was also one of the signatories before leaving the Times.