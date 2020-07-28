Andrew Walworth: Jack Kemp's playbook for tough times: Trump would be wise to take a look

Facing a pandemic, a tough economy, urban unrest, and delayed polls, Donald Trump should be working hard to outline a second-term agenda to save his reelection bid. However, even many Republicans say they have little or no idea what the president hopes to achieve if things change and the vote continues in November.

One response for Trump, and for the Republican Party as a whole, may be to review the ideas that propelled Republicans to the White House more than a generation ago, setting the stage for an economic boom in the country and a peaceful rise over the former Soviet Union.

No one better expressed or embodied the spirit of that era than Jack Kemp, the California-born soccer star and turned New York State congressman, who played a key role in developing the fundamental ideas for the Reagan Revolution. Kemp also inspired a clique of conservative thinkers and policymakers. Luckily, Trump is now surrounded by some of them.

DAVID BOSSIE: TRUMP VS. BIDEN SURVEYS: HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT

Larry Kudlow, Steve Moore, Arthur Laffer, Keven Hassett, to name a few, worked with Kemp and helped write his playbook. As South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said: “My hero, my mentor, my role model in politics has always been Jack Kemp. He is the man, the myth and the legend. "

When he represented a congressional district in Indiana, Mike Pence proclaimed on the floor of the House: "I have always been and always will be, first and foremost, a Jack Kemp Republican."

All of which means this is a good time to revisit the life of Jack Kemp, who has been described as the most influential modern Republican who ever made it to the Oval Office, and once again can provide the ideas for a Republican revival.

More from Opinion

Kemp took the national political scene at a time when Americans, and Republicans in particular, were caught up in problems that rival, if not exceed, those we face today.

The 1970s were marked by failure in Vietnam, Soviet expansion in this hemisphere and around the world, the Watergate scandal, urban unrest, gas lines, the fall of the Shah of Iran, and the birth of radical Islam . Beneath it all, a US economy was buffeted by stagflation, the seemingly inexplicable phenomenon where, even as employment and productivity fell, prices continued to rise.

The world was on fire; the Republican Party seemed without ideas. Like today, the intellectual energy in the western world was on the left: central planning, higher taxes, and more government intervention were the preferred remedies, socialism the general recipe.

In terms of electoral politics, the Democrats had an apparently unbeatable hand against a defeated and hardened Republican Party, a juxtaposition that Kemp described in stark terms.

As he said,

"Liberals have always had their thesis: spend more money, redistribute wealth and finance it through deficits. And they loved handing out public money. They were Santa Claus.

"And conservatives would come and say, 'Oh no, no, no, we can't spend money. We can't do that. We're against this. We oppose that.' And we ended up sounding like Scrooge. Now, you put Santa Claus against Scrooge, and Santa Claus will win 44 of 50 years of congressional politics. "

Kemp's goal became to find an antithesis that could match the paradigm of a "liberal Santa Claus". Your answer is often described as "supply side economics," but that is too narrow a lens if you want to understand the full impact of your ideas.

For Kemp, politics was not about personal advances or attacks, but about imagining policies, testing them and moving forward.

Generally speaking, its agenda is best understood as "empowerment," the idea that the modern state, no less than its predecessors in past centuries, exists to protect personal freedom and create an environment where people can reach their full potential.

Democrats could offer government treats, Kemp said. Republicans would offer an unfettered path to the American dream. Ronald Reagan understood the vision and took Kemp's ideas to the White House.

Importantly, especially now, Kemp's empowerment agenda also promised to raise the poor and provide minorities with their opportunity to participate in the American dream. No Republican has boldly defended racial equality, and none did more to design policies with the explicit goal of solving the problems of inner cities.

Taxes, education, housing: Kemp saw them all as levers to create incentive-based programs that would attack poverty head-on, while strengthening the role of the individual.

Finally, crucially relevant in this era of highly personalized partisan evil, Jack Kemp believed that politics was primarily a competition for ideas. For him, politics was not about personal advances or attacks, but about imagining policies, testing them and moving forward. As a former professional athlete, I knew what it was like to fight hard on the field, but I also knew that at the end of the day's struggles, the game was not personal.

Many believed that his equanimity was his fatal flaw. As his friend Bill Bennett told us, "I once told Jack that if he believed in original sin and acted that way, he would be President."

But in the end, Kemp accomplished more for his party, and for his empowerment agenda, on hitting the road, often to the irritation of those around him.

"He believed in the fundamental goodness of everyone," recalls Wayne Berman, who led Kemp's vice presidential candidacy in 1996. "And that made him the most admirable and frustrating politician I have ever worked with, often at the same time."

What are the practical elements of a Kemp Agenda for 2020 and beyond?

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Low taxes for sure. Greater deregulation of the economy, perhaps. A foreign policy that uses all the levers of diplomacy to promote American values ​​and defend human rights. But just as important, it is a redefinition of the idea of ​​racial reconciliation, personal empowerment, and the kind of positive attitude that remains the foundation of much of the American character.

If Trump, or any Republican, wants to succeed in November and beyond, revisiting Jack Kemp's playbook, updating it properly, and executing it vigorously should be an important first step.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP