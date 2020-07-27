Andrew Yang: It is a "ridiculous fantasy" to think that the US economy will return to normal

Companies, concerned about the health risks of the coronavirus, are accelerating their plans to use robots for some long-standing human work. It is just one of the ways the coronavirus is changing the face of the U.S. workforce and the debate over how to respond, including the controversial proposals that Yang has long championed.

"Now, if you go to a grocery store and it self-pays and a robot is cleaning the aisles, you really agree with that in a way that you wouldn't have been pre-pandemic," said Yang, a CNN political commentator.

The risk of accelerated automation adds to the challenges facing the federal government as politicians debate the merits of injecting more aid into America's besieged economy.

"It has been immensely frustrating for some lawmakers to go out to lunch and think that if they leave things alone, the economy will return to normal," Yang said. "It is just a ridiculous fantasy."

Yang will deliver the keynote address Tuesday at the Verizon Citizen Assembly, a one-hour virtual forum on the role of companies addressing social change and human prosperity. Yang applauded, for example, Verizon's efforts to combat the job crisis by committing to train 500,000 mostly low-wage people for jobs of the future by 2030.

"We need that kind of leadership more than ever," said Yang.

Yang Gang signature problem

Although few knew Yang before running for president, his campaign exceeded expectations and created devoted followers known as Yang Gang.

Yang's main theme is universal basic income, and it has come back into focus due to massive unemployment fueled by the pandemic. Yang said the rapid changes only increase the need for the United States to adopt UBI, a controversial plan that would give each adult $ 1,000 a month.

Critics argue that UBI would never work and the United States cannot afford such a generous program, especially since the already massive federal deficit has soared during the pandemic.

The United States spent $ 2.7 trillion more than it received in revenue during the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. In June alone, the federal deficit soared to a staggering $ 863 billion.

Yang said asking if the United States can pay UBI is the wrong question.

"Can we afford not to implement something like universal basic income given the transformation rate of the economy and the fact that tens of millions of jobs are gone forever?" he said. "We have to take advantage of a historical crisis to do things smarter and more efficiently."

Yang compared universal basic income to what happens when companies pay dividends because they believe that shareholders will know how to spend money more efficiently.

"We should take a similar approach with our current financial problems. If you give money back to a family, they will know better how to solve their own problems," he said.

Musk supports UBI. Would Biden do it?

It is an idea that has received the support of Tesla ( TSLA ) boss Elon Musk.

Last week, Musk, whose Forbes fortune is $ 68 billion, expressed skepticism about another stimulus package and argued that if there is one, "it should be just direct payments to consumers."

"Giving money to each person allows them to decide what meets their needs, rather than the blunt tool of the legislation, which creates selfish special interests." Musk tweeted and adds that he is in favor of universal basic income.

However, Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, has expressed skepticism.

In 2018, Biden said supporters of the universal basic income have no idea and that paying Americans not to work could "strip people of their dignity."

However, Yang said he is "optimistic". Washington will finally adopt UBI and said that Biden has indicated in recent talks that he is open to all solutions given the severity of the crisis.

"I have seen in Joe an acknowledgment that we are in a deep, dark hole and that we may have to do different things to get out," Yang said.

Yang added that he "would definitely consider" working at a possible Biden White House, and said that "it would give him a very, very long look" if offered the right job: "You can't point to a problem, you have to solve it."

More free money while the crisis persists

Although universal basic income is not on the table right now, Republicans and Democrats have agreed on the merits of cutting checks directly to Americans during this crisis. The first round of stimulus from Congress provided many households with $ 1,200 checks this spring.

With the increase in coronavirus infections and the fragile stagnation of recovery, lawmakers plan to send even more money for free. Republicans and White House officials announced a deal over another $ 1,200 round of stimulus checks over the weekend.

"It looks like we are all Yang Gang now," wrote Chris Krueger, a Washington policy analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, in a note to clients in late May.

Still, Yang expressed concern that politicians are not taking the bold steps necessary during this crisis.

"The danger here is that we do too little," he said, "not too much."