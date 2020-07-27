Andrew Yang: It is a "ridiculous fantasy" to think that the US economy will return to normal

"Now, if you go to a grocery store and it self-pays and a robot is cleaning the aisles, you really agree with that in a way that you wouldn't have been pre-pandemic," said Yang, a CNN political commentator.
"It has been immensely frustrating for some lawmakers to go out to lunch and think that if they leave things alone, the economy will return to normal," Yang said. "It is just a ridiculous fantasy."
"We need that kind of leadership more than ever," said Yang.
Although few knew Yang before running for president, his campaign exceeded expectations and created devoted followers known as Yang Gang.
Yang said asking if the United States can pay UBI is the wrong question.
"Can we afford not to implement something like universal basic income given the transformation rate of the economy and the fact that tens of millions of jobs are gone forever?" he said. "We have to take advantage of a historical crisis to do things smarter and more efficiently."
Yang compared universal basic income to what happens when companies pay dividends because they believe that shareholders will know how to spend money more efficiently.
"We should take a similar approach with our current financial problems. If you give money back to a family, they will know better how to solve their own problems," he said.
Musk supports UBI. Would Biden do it?
However, Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, has expressed skepticism.
However, Yang said he is "optimistic". Washington will finally adopt UBI and said that Biden has indicated in recent talks that he is open to all solutions given the severity of the crisis.
"I have seen in Joe an acknowledgment that we are in a deep, dark hole and that we may have to do different things to get out," Yang said.
Yang added that he "would definitely consider" working at a possible Biden White House, and said that "it would give him a very, very long look" if offered the right job: "You can't point to a problem, you have to solve it."
More free money while the crisis persists
Although universal basic income is not on the table right now, Republicans and Democrats have agreed on the merits of cutting checks directly to Americans during this crisis. The first round of stimulus from Congress provided many households with $ 1,200 checks this spring.
"It looks like we are all Yang Gang now," wrote Chris Krueger, a Washington policy analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, in a note to clients in late May.
Still, Yang expressed concern that politicians are not taking the bold steps necessary during this crisis.
"The danger here is that we do too little," he said, "not too much."