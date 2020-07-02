Andrew Yang: What can Congress do to prevent a new Great Depression (opinion)







Millions are increasingly desperate. Simply reopening the economy will not be enough, as millions of Americans are fully aware that a pandemic continues and there is no going back to our pre-crisis routine. Texas, for example, just closed its bars after trying to reopen too soon, while Florida is closing some beaches for the weekend of July 4. We must accept that we are closer to the beginning of this crisis than to the end, and that both economic activity and jobs will be depressed for the foreseeable future.

In response to the economic catastrophe, the United States government approved a series of aid packages, especially the CARES Act. This provided more than $ 2 trillion in enhanced unemployment benefits, direct payments, Small Business Administration loans, and money for healthcare and research providers. It is the largest aid package ever approved, but it is not enough to save an economy that has been paralyzed for months. People spent their direct payments weeks ago, and extended unemployment benefits will run out soon. The CARES Act has kept millions afloat, but time is running out.

Congress is now debating what the next aid package should look like, and it looks like we have come to a standstill. The House of Representatives passed a $ 3 billion HEROES Act in May, with funds for state and local governments, up to $ 6,000 in direct payments to each American household and essential worker risk payment. Republicans in both houses want a return-to-work bonus in lieu of extended unemployment benefits. No one seems to know when the next bill will be passed.