Android 11: The launch of the beta launch was delayed amid protests in the US. USA

Alphabet, Google, said Saturday that it postponed next week's planned release of the beta version of its latest Android 11 mobile operating system in light of protests and unrest in the United States.

"We are delighted to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google said in a message posted on its Android developer website. In a tweet, he said he will announce more details about the new version of Android "soon," without specifying a date.

We are happy to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3 event and the beta version. We will be back with more information on Android 11, soon. – Android developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

To remember, the event was originally scheduled to take place at virtually 11 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. IST) on June 3, Wednesday. Called "Android 11: The Beta Launch Show", it was created to introduce new features and settings for Android 11, Google's next major software update for its mobile operating system. In its announcement for the virtual event earlier this month, Google teased that it will also feature "a host of other things."

The trailer for the event had hinted at an upcoming phone release alongside, and it was speculated that it could be the Pixel 4a mid-year. All of these developments took place in the context of Google's I / O cancellation this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Google earlier this month also released the fourth Android 11 developer preview for Pixel phones. Google was supposed to finish its developer preview versions in April and start beta versions in May, but that has already been postponed. The tech giant has delayed the release of Android 11 beta updates until June. The first beta version of Android 11 was scheduled to launch on June 3.

Protests have spread across the United States over the murder of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after being caught in the neck below the knee of a white police officer.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discuss this on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, to which you can subscribe via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply press the play button below.