Andy Puzder: Falling unemployment rate shows the economy is recovering from coronavirus closings, as Trump predicted

Let the detractors neigh. President Trump was right all along when he said that America's strong and growing economy would recover from the coronavirus pandemic faster than almost anyone expected.

We have a way to go, but we are on the way, unless the governors and Democrats in Congress are more concerned with the upcoming elections that American workers can somehow stop the monster.

The latest jobs report shows that the US economy. USA It added more than 2.5 million jobs in May, confusing analysts who had forecast a loss of between 7.5 and 8.5 million jobs. This means that the US economy. USA Exceeded expectations for more than 10 million jobs in just one month.

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE LOWS TO 13.3% IN MAY, SIGNING THE RETURN OF THE WORK OF THE UNITED STATES

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent, a total drop of 1.4 percentage points, against fears that it could rise to 20 percent.

More from Opinion

Significantly, the unemployment rate decreased despite the fact that the labor participation rate, the percentage of the population that works or actively seeks work, increased, as 1.75 million people joined or joined the labor force.

Although the increase in job creation is directly attributable to the gradual rise in requests to stay at home by various states and localities, the torrential pace of recovery, especially at such an early stage, is also a product of the Underlying economic strength that we have built up before the new coronavirus hit our shores.

Let's also credit American workers, who return en masse to work despite the availability of overly generous unemployment insurance benefits. As protests across the country have shown, and May's employment data confirms, the United States is ready to go back to work.

"We were very strong. We had the largest economy in the history of our country. We had the largest economy in the history of the world, ”said President Trump at a recent press conference. "And that strength helped us overcome this horrible pandemic."

In fact, this unprecedented economic rebound was not an accident. President Trump took bold steps from the early days of the pandemic to protect American workers and businesses from the devastating impact of state and local blockades.

"We are going to rebuild (the economy) again in honor of all who perished today," the president said in April. "And I think the stimulus, along with this pent-up demand and everyone who wants to get out and back to work … I think we are going to have … a tremendous surge."

As we can now clearly see, the emergency policies that the Trump administration led in Congress (unprecedented aid payments to individuals and families, massive financial assistance to the private sector, and paid sick leave for all workers affected by COVID-19 ) allowed the US USA economy to stabilize and start its recovery much earlier than expected.

As a result, companies were able to stay afloat and keep employees on their payrolls while they waited for permission to reopen.

America is ready to go back to work.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has proven especially valuable for small businesses that were struggling to pay their employees, as low-interest federal loans automatically convert to grants if the money is spent on expenses normal operations.

Even New York Times reporter Neil Irwin tweeted that "May's employment numbers count as a great victory for PPP supporters."

Best of all, the record increase in job creation we saw last month is just the beginning. Not all states have largely reopened.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Not only are we seeing the economic benefits of reopening those states but, perhaps most impressive, they have done so safely and responsibly, despite claims by advocates of the shutdown. According to ABC, "There were no significant increases in hospitalizations, deaths, or the percentage of people who tested positive in any of the 21 states."

"Now the track record is excellent," President Trump said during a recent press conference, noting that some of the most economically significant states, including New York and California, are "barely included" in the jobs report because they are not yet fully open for business.

The May jobs report may well increase political pressure to more fully reopen residents of these states who are eager to regain control of their lives and return to work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once these governors re-open the remaining states more safely, the US economy. USA It will improve quickly. This will generate a wave of prosperity that our country can travel over time to even greater heights than we reached before the pandemic.

It seems that our economy could experience a V-shaped recovery after all, just as the President promised. That is, unless the advocates of closure prolong misery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF ANDY PUZDER