Andy Samberg's comedy to premiere on Hulu this July

Palm Springs: Andy Samberg Comedy to Premiere on Hulu This July

Hulu and NEON have announced that Andy Samberg's comedy movie Palm springs It is slated to premiere on Hulu and at selected drive-ins throughout the country on Friday, July 10. You can check out the key art from the movie in the gallery below!

When the carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and the reluctant bridesmaid Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a casual encounter at a wedding in Palm Springs, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue.

Along with the winner of the Golden Globe Samberg (Brooklyn nine nine, SNL), Palm springs also stars Cristin Milioti (The wolf of Wall Street), Oscar Winner J.K. Simmons (Lash), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois) and Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie)

Palm springs It is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara. The film is produced by Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers, and Chris Parker, and Gabby Revilla Lugo is the executive producer. The film is produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon as theatrical distributor.