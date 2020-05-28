Andy Samberg's romantic comedy Palm Springs to debut on Hulu in July

Andy Samberg's romantic comedy PALM SPRINGS caused quite a stir earlier this year when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Hulu and Neon for a whopping $ 17,500,000.69, which broke the record for best-selling in the history of the movie Sundance. Festival for, you guessed it, $ 0.69.

PALM SPRINGS stars Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) as a couple of wedding guests who have a chance to meet before things get complicated when they're stuck in infinite time . loop and cannot escape the place, themselves or each other. If you're wondering when you can see PALM SPRINGS for yourself, well, it was announced today that PALM SPRINGS will debut on Hulu, as well as certain auto theaters, on July 10th. In addition to Samberg and Milioti, PALM SPRINGS also stars J.K. Simmons (LEAGUE OF JUSTICE), Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl), Dale Dickey (HELL OR HIGH WATER) and Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie).

RELATED: HBO Max: What You Need To Know About The New Streaming Platform

Our own Chris Bumbray captured the film when it was played at the Sundance Film Festival, and while he admits that the time-loop premise isn't exactly original in his review, it's "It was never done through the lens of The Lonely Island"and ends up being a"Frequently hilarious stand-alone comedy that should find many appreciative viewers."Bumbray added that Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are perfectly in the movie, with an infectious chemistry and vibe, and"What's interesting is that the time loop aspect becomes secondary here, with an emphasis on their growing relationship as the two gradually get to know each other over a period likely to span years and years."PALM SPRINGS to Debut on Hulu on July 10, 2020.