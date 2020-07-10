Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger – Meanwhile in America





Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Russia's Vladimir Putin, must have felt his ears on fire when the German chancellor demolished his approaches to the coronavirus in a speech on Thursday. "As we are experiencing first hand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight with hate or hate speech," said Merkel. "The limits of populism and the denial of basic truths are being exposed."

Merkel and Trump were destined to collide. A former scientist, she is cold, cautious, independent, fact-oriented, and quiet despite her toughness. Trump is … none of those things. In late 2016, the outgoing President of the United States, whom Merkel sometimes referred to as "Liebe (dear) Barack," flew to Berlin on a mission: to convince her to run for another term. Once Trump was in the Oval Office, Obama reasoned, Merkel would need to lead the liberal international order.

Since then, he has been walking on eggshells with a new president who ignores many of the values ​​that Merkel, who grew up in Communist East Germany, always saw as an example of the United States. A confrontation, in Canada, was captured in an instantly iconic photograph. And CNN's Carl Bernstein recently wrote that Trump has a habit of haranguing Merkel, even calling her "stupid" over the phone. She reportedly counteracts her ravings with deeds.

Merkel did not always live up to its billing as a moral stronghold of the West. As the EU's most powerful leader, she shares responsibility for the wobbles of the European project as members fought Covid-19 behind closed borders. And Germany's complicated history and limited defense budgets, which infuriate Trump, mean that it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the US.