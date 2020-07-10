Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger – Meanwhile in America

Since then, he has been walking on eggshells with a new president who ignores many of the values that Merkel, who grew up in Communist East Germany, always saw as an example of the United States. A confrontation, in Canada, was captured in an instantly iconic photograph. And CNN's Carl Bernstein recently wrote that Trump has a habit of haranguing Merkel, even calling her "stupid" over the phone. She reportedly counteracts her ravings with deeds.
Merkel did not always live up to its billing as a moral stronghold of the West. As the EU's most powerful leader, she shares responsibility for the wobbles of the European project as members fought Covid-19 behind closed borders. And Germany's complicated history and limited defense budgets, which infuriate Trump, mean that it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the US.
But Merkel, who does not plan to run for a fifth term next year, can read the polls. And even if he never says it, he would love to survive Trump.
Contents
Fifth Avenue Update
"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I would not lose voters," Trump said in 2016.
In a deliberate sign of changing times, iconic Fifth Avenue in Manhattan has now been painted with the words "Black Lives Matter," directly in front of the 90s gold-tone entrance to the Trump Tower.
Trump asked the police not to allow "this hate symbol to stick to New York's largest street." But even the city's mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, picked up a paint roller with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on Thursday.
& # 39; From the first days of the Republic, & # 39; every man & # 39; has included the President of the United States & # 39;
Sometimes you can win by losing, Trump found out in two momentous Supreme Court decisions about attempts to cite his financial records.
By 7-2, the court rejected Trump's claim that he was immune to the investigation as president. The ruling claimed that New York prosecutors were questioning the president about an alleged secret money scheme.
In a separate case, the court also ruled that Congress, which wants financial records from Trump's bankers and accountants, has the right to investigate a president. But for the same 7-2 division, he maintained that such consultations should be limited. Thus, the judges found a solution that elegantly affirmed constitutional principles and saved their courts from cross political fire.
Both cases will now return to the lower courts for months of more litigation. Trump was not enthusiastic about the results, which leave him with considerable legal and political exposure, but they make sure that prosecutors and House Democrats don't have their fiscal and financial records in their hands until after the election. Since one of the goals of his challenge to the Supreme Court was to kick the cases last November, the president's lawyers did their job.