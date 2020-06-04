Angela Stanton-King says Obama, Biden should have done "much more" to combat racism

Angela Stanton-King, goddaughter of Dr. Alveda King and Republican candidate to represent Georgia's 15th Congressional District, said "Ingraham's angle"Wednesday that former President Barack Obama And his administration should have done more to combat racism.

"One of the things I realize is that I have been against incumbent John Lewis and John Lewis 40 years ago when he crossed the Selma Bridge, we were fighting the same injustices that we face today," said King. host Laura Ingraham. "So that tells me that something, a leadership, did not happen.

"So the same with Obama and Joe Biden at his White House. I think of all the cases that were under his watch in his administration when it comes to Kalief Browder, when it comes to Tamir Rice, when it comes to Trayvon Martin, Sandra bland. The list goes on and on."

Stanton-King added: "I personally would have liked to have seen Obama and Joe Biden do so much more …"

On Wednesday, in a live-broadcast town hall, Obama said he was "encouraged" to see members of the police march alongside protesters and show restraint, adding that a "vast majority" of them want to protect and serve.

The former commander-in-chief encouraged local officials to "do something" about the bias implicit in the training of police officers.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder also participated in the city council and said he believes racism may still exist in the "American psyche".

"To enslave people, you have to think that they were somehow different, somehow inferior in those attitudes may not be as explicit as they were before, but still, I think, they are part of the American psyche," Holder explained. .

"I have to challenge that," Stanton-King replied Wednesday night, "because if the United States is so bad, why are they fighting so hard to open our borders so that all these illegal immigrants enter our country and have access to opportunities?

"So the United States is not as bad as they try to proclaim it. I think what we have to do now is get away from this victim mentality."